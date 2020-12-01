North Carolina - Stanford: Gameday Open Thread

North Carolina plays its second game in as many days as it continues its movement through the Maui Invitational bracket in Asheville.

The Tar Heels blew out UNLV after falling behind 13-0 at the start of last night's opener. The win over the Rebels earns the Heels a date with Stanford in the semifinals. The winner of this game will play Texas for the Maui Invitational title. The loser will play Indiana in the third-place consolation game.

Carolina is looking for a record-tying five Maui Invitational title. The last three Tar Heel teams to win Maui went on to win the national title that season.

UNC will look to extend its dominance over Stanford. The Tar Heels are 12-0 all time against the Cardinal. Only the Citadel (19 games) has played Carolina more often without a win.

The Heels are also riding a 15-game winning streak over the Pac-12. This game matches Roy Williams against former Kansas player and assistant coach (at Kansas and UNC) Jerod Haase, now at the helm of Stanford.

North Carolina will need to find a solution for freshman Ziaire Williams, who was recruited by the Tar Heels for a period. Williams opened his college career with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Maui schedule--three games in three days--will give the Tar Heels a chance to build depth. Williams used Walker Kessler and Kerwin Walton more often in last night's opener. Look for Puff Johnson to see his playing time increase as the tournament goes on as well.

Same starters as in the first two games: Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Caleb Love

UNC falling behind early again today as Stanford gets a drive to the basket and a three. Cardinal are pushing the Tar Heels around underneath

Everyone trying hard to back-door Carolina so far this season. Stanford's tried it twice in the first four minutes. At the under 16, it's 8-5

Another turnover by UNC, that's four in six minutes. Shots aren't falling for Heels, but they're controlling the boards to keep things close.

UNC's fifth turnover sends up to the under 12, but the Heels have taken a 12-8 lead.

9-0 run by UNC followed by a 4-0 run for Stanford. Heels still turning it over too often.

Stanford run up to 6-0 to tie the score at 14.

Two more turnovers, on back-to-back possessions. UNC is up to eight.