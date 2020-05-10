Five-Star SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top Ten

The third ranked player in the country, Patrick Baldwin Jr., has cut the the list down.

The Wisconsin native announced this evening his top ten schools of choice, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgetown, Northwestern, Milwaukee, and of course, the home-town, Wisconsin.

The highly coveted recruit, a rising senior at Hamilton High School, has a difficult decision to make in a world with so many moving variables. COVID-19 has caused many recruits to consider more details before choosing a school away from home. Recently committed, Kerwin Walton was going through the same motions with his family during his process of selection.

But with technology being convenient and the only way for coaches to speak with potential players, Baldwin told HoopGate that he's had virtual visits with Duke, Northwestern and Carolina,

Carolina joined the game a little late in recruiting Baldwin. Roy Williams offered the 6'9, 190-pound forward late in the summer of 2019; Duke had their eyes on the kid since 2018. Baldwin has expressed visiting both NC school, and he mentioned hearing impressive stories about Cameron Johnson, and you guessed it, Michael Jordan,

"I mean, obviously it wasn't a game so you can't really get that game-like energy or atmosphere, but I am sure that even if I went there for one, it would have been the same thing as far as the energy, the crowd, and the players." Baldwin told Rivals, "I took a tour of the facilities and got to know the coaches a little bit, and Coach (Roy) Williams is a really good guy. We talked for a little bit during the visit. He had some really good and impressive stories to tell, especially about Michael Jordan and (Cameron) Johnson".

Baldwin is expected to decide before the start of his senior year.

247Sports Evaluation,

Has great length and an excellent frame to add weight. At 6-foot-8, can play either forward spot and he has the ability to be a weapon from beyond the arc. There aren't many prospects who have the combination of skill, basketball IQ, size, and athleticism. He has gotten significantly better off the dribble, and it is easy to see why he is one of the premier prospects in the class of 2021. From an NBA perspective, he has not only significant 3 and D potential as a forward, but his athleticism is getting better - which could mean future star status if everything continues to come together. Add in that he is a son of a coach who has been around the game his whole life, and Baldwin checks nearly every box you could want out of a prospect. Looks like he will develop into an NBA lottery pick.

So far of the 2021 class, Kinston's Dontrez Styles is Williams only commit.