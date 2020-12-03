Podcast: David Noel Breaks Down the Loss in Asheville and The Next Stop for UNC

David Noel and Quierra Luck welcome the college basketball season addressing the opening four games for North Carolina. Noel highlights the small details UNC needs to overcome to transcend this season.

This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

In episode eight, the duo finally discuss an active college basketball season! The season just began last week and North Carolina is already four games in. David and Quierra break down each game the Heels have played so far including their championship loss at the Maui Invitational, the remaining undefeated teams in the ACC, and the team that's shocked them so far.

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard! Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

