Rasheed Wallace, "Carolina vs Duke is the Greatest Rivalry; Stack and I Never lost to Duke"

In an appearance on Player's Tribune podcast, "Knuckleheads," featuring former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, former Tar Heel Rasheed Wallace did an exclusive interview with the duo surrounding his career; with a heavy emphasis on his time at Carolina.

His jersey hangs in the rafters in the Dean Dome just after only two years of play. During those years, Wallace made a lasting impression on fans and the Carolina program. Recruited by Dean Smith, the Philadelphia native was sought after by schools such as Howard, Temple, Villanova, Georgetown, and North Carolina.

As a hooper at Simon Grantz, he was named USA Today's High School Player of the Year after his senior season, selected first-team All-America and Mr. Basketball. Wallace was also a two-time Parade All-American first team. Along with basketball, Wallace played baseball and ran track.

At North Carolina, Wallace played in 69 games averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and .6 steals. Along with teammate and close friend, Jerry Stackhouse, Wallace led the Tar Heels to 1995 Final Four but lost to Oklahoma State. He was named to ACC All-Freshmen in 1994, First-Team All-ACC, and Consensus Second-Team All-American in 1995. With national recognition, North Carolina honored his jersey by hanging "30" in the rafters.

On the podcast, Wallace discussed the best rivalry in college sports, North Carolina vs. Duke. He described his infamous dunk, going into overtime by Jeff Capel and never losing to Duke,

"When I first checked into the game, my first bucket was a put-back dunk and one... I almost hyperventilated. I almost passed out right there on the floor.

I was so hype, but to be part of that rivalry, it's awesome. I don't care who's on the team, what's your rank, throw all that out the window. I think to me it's like the basketball gods must live down here somewhere or touch down on earth during these Carolina/Duke battles because man some of the finishes; You wouldn't believe some of the games itself.

The overtime double, I was involved in, one of the best with the double overtime. Jeff Capel hit the 30-footer from half-court and sent it into OT. But I will say this even though with Duke, it's the greatest rivalry in sports to me. I'll say this about that, I never lost to Duke."

And just in case you need reference, during Stackhouse and Wallace tenure at North Carolina, they've beat Duke for two years straight; at home and in Durham.

Even though he only spent two years in Chapel Hill, Wallace's contribution to Carolina basketball is not just his dunks, but his reflection as a success of continued basketball influence and giving back to his community.

In July, Wallace passed out supplies and water to the citizens of Flint, Michigan. Wallace is currently serving as a high school basketball coach in Durham, N.C. at Jordan High School.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

*Video and Photos by Kory Woods of Updated Detroit