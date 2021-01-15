Has UNC's RJ Davis Turned a Corner? David Noel III Thinks So

RJ Davis was one of three players in double digits in UNC's win against Syracuse. Could that win be the turning point of the season?

Welcome to Season 4:Episode 3 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting equally important sporting elements, the player and the fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina Tar Heels.

As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of college and professional basketball.

In the third episode of the new season, David and Quierra breakdown North Carolina's win against Syracuse in Chapel Hill. Success was expected since UNC has mastered defeating the zone defense, but with a young and inexperienced team, a loss wouldn't have been a shocker. Luckily, RJ Davis, Day'ron Sharpe, and Garrison Brooks lifted the team with double figures; Brooks and Sharpe finished with double-doubles. North Carolina looked confident, eager, and competitive against the Orange, all of which attributed to one of their best games. Importantly, freshman Caleb Love looked to be finally enjoying his collegiate career as he knocked down a few early shots and defensively stepped up.

Additionally, the duo discuss the ACC's lack of excitement; Are inexperienced teams a contributing factor?

