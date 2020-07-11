RJ Davis, 'Now I'm a Carolina Tar Heel'

Before the New York native heads to Chapel Hill, RJ Davis was acknowledged as a scholar athlete at Archbishop Stepinac High School during a virtual ceremony held on Facebook; the physical ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. The ceremony highlighted the students excellence in sports, academics, and community.

Dear Stepinac Family, Faculty, and Alumni,

I am honored to have attended Stepinac and thank everyone who played a part in my growth from Freshman year through Senior year. I am grateful and have benefited from kind words, deeds and hard pushes to be the best that I can be. I thank my Coach Pat Massaroni for his trust in me and my teammates for working hard to bring Stepinac Basketball back where it belongs. One of the best basketball programs in the state and the most competitive in the nation. My individual accomplishments meant a lot, my team accomplishments meant the most. I am now a Carolina Tar Heel who will continue to work hard and show that "we before me" is the best recipe for winning. To my former teammates, keep the legacy going, play hard, play together, and find a way. On to the next chapter, RJ Davis '20

The five-star commit has also received honors from MaxPreps as the Player of the Year for the state of New York, Mr. New York Basketball, McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and New York Gatorade Player of the Year.

Davis who averages 26.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists has recently won the CHSAA's Archdiocesan title over St. Raymond. Davis couldn't finish his senior year or the club's post season due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

"Not being able to finish my senior year and go out and win a city championship is disappointing, but I've had to tell myself why not be happy and satisfied with all the awards I've received. Being the all-time leading scorer in Westchester and the first Stepinac player to be a McDonald's All-American is great."

Davis is apart of the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009. Along with, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, KE and Day'ron Sharpe, Carolina fans are looking at an explosive season.

