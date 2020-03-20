AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Commit, RJ Davis, Adds Mr. New York Basketball to a Stellar HS Career

Quierra Luck

McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and now Mr. New York? If you weren't excited about RJ Davis before, you are now. 

The four-star incoming freshman, is currently ranked 54 in the overall class, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York bestowed the honor to David on Wednesday. He is also the first player in Stepinac history to receive the title. 

"Coming into my senior year, I wanted to complete some of my goals and for me to achieve one of the big ones, Mr. Basketball, is something special," Davis said. "I'm very fortunate and grateful and now there is more work to be done and more accomplishments to tackle."

Davis who averages 26.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists has recently won the CHSAA's Archdiocesan title over St. Raymond. Davis couldn't finish his senior year or the club's post season due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 within the last two weeks. 

"Not being able to finish my senior year and go out and win a city championship is disappointing, but I've had to tell myself why not be happy and satisfied with all the awards I've received. Being the all-time leading scorer in Westchester and the first Stepinac player to be a McDonald's All-American is great."

Davis has also received recent honors from MaxPreps as the Player of the Year for the state of New York.

Davis is apart of the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009. Along with, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love and Day'ron Sharpe, Carolina fans are looking at an explosive season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Releases Bracket of the Top 64 Players in the Last 50 Years

ACC has released a bracket of the top 63 players in the ACC over the last 50 years. Fans debate whether or not they got it right.

Quierra Luck

No. 9 Prospect in NC DeAndre Boykin Verbally Commits to UNC

Mack Brown has landed yet another 4 star to his roster for the incoming class of 2021.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Tre Boston Receives Contract Extension with Carolina Panthers

In his seventh season, Tre Boston gets the job security he wanted and deserved

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Alex Miller On How Coaches Are Handling COVID-19 and Athlete Concerns

College sports have taken a hit everywhere. Alex Miller dives into what coaches are going through and how they're preparing their athletes for something they've never thought possible.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Football, 'We are Living in Unprecedented Times. Take Care of your Family'

No truer word has been spoken. We have never seen anything like this and honestly, the reality of it is still unbelievable.

Quierra Luck

ACC Cancels All Athletic Activities For Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Tuesday morning, the ACC officially canceled all athletic spring activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Quierra Luck

David Noel III 'We All Love Basketball but that comes Secondary to Protecting People We Love'

Former Tar Heel and current G-League Coach, David Noel III, reflects on the first moments of COVID-19 impacting sports and what that immediately meant for his first season as a coach.

Quierra Luck

ACC Coaches Team Up Together to Spread Awareness of COVID-19

Local ACC coaches are assisting the government in making sure the state of NC adhere to the rules put in place concerning COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell Spring Break Work Outs With Teammates and Signees

Despite a suspension in UNC athletics, QB Sam Howell found some help from his teammates to stay warmed up for the upcoming season.

Quierra Luck

UNC AD Cunningham Addresses the Impact of COVID-19 on UNC Athletics

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham sits down with Jones Angell to discusses the challenges that come with the tough decision in halting UNC athletics.

Quierra Luck