UNC Commit, RJ Davis, Adds Mr. New York Basketball to a Stellar HS Career

McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and now Mr. New York? If you weren't excited about RJ Davis before, you are now.

The four-star incoming freshman, is currently ranked 54 in the overall class, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York bestowed the honor to David on Wednesday. He is also the first player in Stepinac history to receive the title.

"Coming into my senior year, I wanted to complete some of my goals and for me to achieve one of the big ones, Mr. Basketball, is something special," Davis said. "I'm very fortunate and grateful and now there is more work to be done and more accomplishments to tackle."

Davis who averages 26.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists has recently won the CHSAA's Archdiocesan title over St. Raymond. Davis couldn't finish his senior year or the club's post season due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

"Not being able to finish my senior year and go out and win a city championship is disappointing, but I've had to tell myself why not be happy and satisfied with all the awards I've received. Being the all-time leading scorer in Westchester and the first Stepinac player to be a McDonald's All-American is great."

Davis has also received recent honors from MaxPreps as the Player of the Year for the state of New York.

Davis is apart of the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009. Along with, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love and Day'ron Sharpe, Carolina fans are looking at an explosive season.