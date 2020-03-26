AllTarHeels
32-Year Veteran Coach Roy Williams 'I'm Hungrier; Anxious To Get Back to Work'

Quierra Luck

Thirty-two years into the game of head coaching and Roy Williams sounds like he's getting ready to take the court for the first time like it's 1988.

This was a tough season for everyone involved; I don't think there's a fan alive who hasn't grown a few gray hairs. But Williams took it rougher than most of us; arguably the worst season he's ever coached, one can only imagine the stress of not only dealing with a losing season but facing it head-on in public.

With no anticipation of a postseason, Williams reflects on his toughest season yet. In his sit down with Inside Carolina, Williams talks about losing weight, sleepless nights and being hungrier to see his team win again,

"It's funny, everybody said this would be good for me, but I haven't figured out how the crap it's good for me. We got our tails beat 19 different times, so I don't know if I would say that it was good for me.

"From a standpoint of making me hungrier or more mad or however you want to describe it, I'm anxious to get back to work. I'm anxious to get back on the court. I'm anxious to have my team play against somebody else's team to see if I got dumber that quick." Williams said, "This was a hard year. I've never been a good sleeper, and I slept worse this year than I ever have. I lost 15 pounds this entire season, and I have never been on a diet in my life."

UNC heads into the next season with its best-recruiting class since 2006 or 2009 (depending on your idea of depth and talent). With signees such as Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Day' Ron Sharpe, Williams should have no problem keeping his hands full. But none of the hype of next year takes away how Coach Williams feels in his contribution, or lack thereof, to his team,

"I did a poor job of getting my guys to playing to their potential. We had all of those problems but, yes, we did not play well. Roy Williams did not coach well. We didn't play as well as we wanted to play. When I say we, I mean the kids and also the coaches."

