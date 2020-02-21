AllTarHeels
Roy Williams Discusses Practicing Last Second Games and Closing Them Out

Quierra Luck

You've been thinking it all season, at what point will UNC click? If you're a seasoned fan, you know that UNC doesn't start off the most cohesive bunch; it takes them a few weeks and towards the middle of January, you start to see a championship team. A team that can make a deep run. But this year, that click didn't happen; the team is still struggling. What are they missing?

Coach Williams is not shy to tell people how difficult this year has been; From battling injuries to lack of senior leadership, this UNC team has defined the word adversity. But the biggest take for UNC is not that they're the WORST (this team still has a few stats to beat to officially become the worst so let's hold off) it's closing out games they know they are capable of winning; games that wouldn't have them last in the ACC and possibly nationally ranked. Carolina has lost six games by three points or less in its last 11 games. This is the first time  since 1940-41 the Heels have lost six games in a season by three points or less. 

So what will it take? In the video above, Coach Williams discusses the practices the team has had and how it's more than just a last minute play that gave away those close games. 

