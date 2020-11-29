SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Roy Williams Gives Status Report on All Six UNC Freshmen

Shawn Krest

Roy Williams gave a breakdown on all six UNC freshmen after watching film from Wednesday’s opener.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis: Williams thinks the two starting guards benefitted from watching game tape. “That helped them,” he said. “We showed them plenty of training tapes—what we want them to do and what it should look like, but it’s human nature. You’re going to have more interest and more focus when it’s you doing it. So I think they gained something from that as well.”

Day’Ron Sharpe: “The activity and rebounding—those things he’s done almost every single day of practice,” Williams said. “Nothing surprises us. We do expect it now, because we’ve seen it for one game and 32 practices. He’s got to get much better playing the game without fouling. We’d like for him to play more. Certain games, I know he’s going to be sitting over there with me, because officials have called silly fouls on him. His first foul the other night was completely unnecessary. We’ve got to get him away from that, because in the post area, you’re going to get some fouls. We can’t have fouls 35 feet from the basket just by bumping into somebody. He has a tremendous ability to rebound the ball and dominate things inside. What we’re hoping is we get even more.”

Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson: “Their statistics on the offensive end were good,” Williams said, “but both of them had big-time defensive errors. Getting them out there, getting their sea legs back underneath them is the biggest thing. They’ve missed several practices. We did add things during the time period they were out. So getting them caught up with the rest of the team is something that’s important.”

Kerwin Walton: “It’s hard for him because he’s a quiet kid,” Williams said. “If you want to be a great defensive player, you’ve got to be very vocal. He’s got to change in that regard. He did not have the kind of game he wanted to have the other night. He’s had practices where he’s made some shots. He’s gotten better defensively. He’s going to continue to improve. We’re looking for more things down the road.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heels Headed to Asheville for Maui Classic

North Carolina is headed to Asheville to play three games in three days. Roy Williams discusses the opener against UNLV, the relocated Maui Invitational and the importance of depth

Shawn Krest

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 31-17 home loss to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.

isaacschade

Jeremiah Gemmel on His Fourth Down Penalty Against Notre Dame

UNC LB Jeremiah Gemmel had four tackles and 2 QB hits against Notre Dame, but that was overshadowed by a fourth-down penalty on him that kept an Irish touchdown drive alive. He discusses the play

Shawn Krest

Notre Dame at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

No. 2 Notre Dame looks to take another step toward an ACC Championship Game berth as it travels to UNC. The Tar Heels still hold out hope of a spot in the title game. We'll have observations and analysis from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown, "The Pressure is On Notre Dame; No One Expects Us to Win"

Win or lose, No. 19 UNC will gain their identity against No. 2 Notre Dame. Mack Brown anticipates seeing how they answer the call against a top-ranked team.

Quierra Luck

The Teams Mack Brown Has Never Played

With UNC playing Notre Dame on Friday, Mack Brown knocked another team off his to-do list. There are only 11 remaining Power Five teams he's never played and 20 he's never beaten. In all of FBS, there are 50 he's never played and 52 he's never beaten. Here they all are

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: I'm Confident We Can Put Up Enough Points to Beat Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the fourth-best scoring defense in Power Five, but UNC's Sam Howell is confident the Tar Heels can put up enough points to win

Shawn Krest

UNC's RJ Davis on Adjusting to New Position, College Game

Freshman RJ Davis started his first college game at a new position. He discusses his debut, learning two spots and sharing time on the floor with fellow freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Opens Career With Double-Double

UNC big man Day'Ron Sharpe opened his college career with a double-double on Wednesday against College of Charleston. He discusses his game and what he learned from his debut

Shawn Krest

UNC Freshmen Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson Play Limited Minutes Due to COVID Protocol

Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson played under five minutes despite having hot hands; Roy Williams explains their absence.

Quierra Luck

by

lizhyde01