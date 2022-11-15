Skip to main content
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

The UNC basketball commit is the Tar Heels' highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2023.

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels.

Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.

The Roselle, New Jersey native is the No. 19 rated recruit in the class of join 2023 and the No. 4 combo guard in the country, according to 247Sports.

Wilcher chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

A member of the two-man recruiting class for Hubert Davis, he is part of the No. 24 ranked unit in 2023.

Expected to play alongside freshman point guard Seth Trimble in the backcourt, Wilcher has the ability to play both on and off the ball for the Tar Heels.

His aggressiveness and innate scoring ability should certainly see him make an early impact in Chapel Hill.

With the ability of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis to return for their senior seasons, Wilcher's exact role in his first year is uncertain, but he is primed to contribute as a freshman.

North Carolina remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country after the first week of the season, as the present looks as bright as the future with Wilcher and Zayden High heading to North Carolina in 2023.

