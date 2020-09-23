Five-Star Guard Skyy Clark Announces Commitment Date

Just days after half of Rivals basketball analysts split the prediction on Skyy Clark's school choice, the five-star guard announced his commitment date.

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 15th overall for the class of 2022, No. 2 in Tennessee, and No. 3 at his position at guard.

In newly updated crystal balls, five analysts have flipped their votes from Kentucky to North Carolina. While this isn't cementing news for Carolina, it does provide them confidence in landing the top guard.

Just last week, Clark attended zoom meetings with North Carolina and Memphis. In an interview with 247Sports, Clark said he loves the coaching staff.

"I've been building a really good relationship with coach Roy (Williams) and coach Rob (Steve Robinson). Everybody knows it's UNC; they got an amazing history with players and just the school period. I love them."

Williams's point guard position comes with responsibilities beyond just setting up the play; leadership, tenacity, and maturity are qualities that Williams requires when selecting the leader for his team. Clark seemingly embodies those traits and has room for growth.

For the last few weeks, the Heels have been trending to land the star recruit. Can Williams lock it in over the next month?

Currently, Clark is classified for the class of 2022; the possibility of him reclassifying to 2021 has been a topic of conversation but has not been cemented.

