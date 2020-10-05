SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Why Skyy Clark Would Fit Well At UNC

DavisMWallace

On October 22, five-star combo guard Skyy Clark will announce where he will be playing college basketball in 2022. The 6-foot-3 high school junior is down to Memphis, UCLA, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

According to the lead experts on 247sports.com, Clark will be attending Kentucky. According to FutureCast on rivals.com there’s a 73% chance Clark will end up at North Carolina.

When asked about North Carolina this is what Clark had to say: "I've been building a really good relationship with Coach Roy [Williams] and Coach Rob [Steve Robinson]. Everybody knows, it's UNC, they got an amazing history with players and just the school period. I love them."

Clark would fit in perfectly with how Williams runs his teams. Clark is the type of guard that pushes the offense, and can play either the one or two position. Sound familiar?

Seems like every 2-3 years Williams is able to get a Ty Lawson, Marcus Paige, Kendall Marshall, Joel Berry, Coby White, Cole Anthony type and he’s able to take them to the next level. Out of those players listed there are two Cousy Winners, and two National Champions.

Everyone knows that Williams will run the primary and secondary break as a part of their offense. The key to that is the quick decisions the ball handler will half to make. If only there was a former Cousy winner on the coaching staff to help Clark like a Marshall. Oh wait…

Kentucky might be the popular pick, but at North Carolina Clark would be able to excel and help the Tar Heels make a deep run in the tournament.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @DWall52

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Live Blog with continuous updates as North Carolina faces off against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

The Team That Should Draft Cole Anthony

The best fit for the combo guard, and what team should draft him for the 2020 NBA Draft

DavisMWallace

by

DarkoMilicic

NBA Tar Heels Update: Heat Take Game 3 of NBA Finals 115-104

Danny Green has struggled to find his shot the last two games.

isaacschade

Carolina Football Aim Higher; Reach No. 8 in AP Poll

Two years into Mack Brown's return to North Carolina, the Heels place in the top 10 in the Associated Press Poll since 1997.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina @ Boston College

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 26-22 road victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

UNC @ Boston College: Post Game Conference

UNC head football coach Mack Brown, QB Sam Howell, Safety Trey Morrison, RB Javonte Williams and LB Chazz Surratt took to the podium to discuss their win against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

Trey Morrison Comes Up Big as UNC Defeats Boston College, 26-22

North Carolina wins their first road game after defeating Boston College, 26-22.

Quierra Luck

Keys to Victory: Boston College

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels will need to restart their season after a tumultuous double bye week. It has not been the ideal way to begin a season, facing the strange nature of this season after just one week.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Football: ACC Championship Game Likely to be Played on December 19

Three of the 15 ACC schools have already needed to re-schedule football games on or around December 12, meaning the ACC Championship Game should be on December 19.

isaacschade

Breaking News: President Trump and the First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Breaking news from the White House late Thursday night/Friday morning, United States President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quierra Luck