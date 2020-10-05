Why Skyy Clark Would Fit Well At UNC

On October 22, five-star combo guard Skyy Clark will announce where he will be playing college basketball in 2022. The 6-foot-3 high school junior is down to Memphis, UCLA, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

According to the lead experts on 247sports.com, Clark will be attending Kentucky. According to FutureCast on rivals.com there’s a 73% chance Clark will end up at North Carolina.

When asked about North Carolina this is what Clark had to say: "I've been building a really good relationship with Coach Roy [Williams] and Coach Rob [Steve Robinson]. Everybody knows, it's UNC, they got an amazing history with players and just the school period. I love them."

Clark would fit in perfectly with how Williams runs his teams. Clark is the type of guard that pushes the offense, and can play either the one or two position. Sound familiar?

Seems like every 2-3 years Williams is able to get a Ty Lawson, Marcus Paige, Kendall Marshall, Joel Berry, Coby White, Cole Anthony type and he’s able to take them to the next level. Out of those players listed there are two Cousy Winners, and two National Champions.

Everyone knows that Williams will run the primary and secondary break as a part of their offense. The key to that is the quick decisions the ball handler will half to make. If only there was a former Cousy winner on the coaching staff to help Clark like a Marshall. Oh wait…

Kentucky might be the popular pick, but at North Carolina Clark would be able to excel and help the Tar Heels make a deep run in the tournament.

