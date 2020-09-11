Sean May on Carolina Basketball, "This Squad is Special"

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

With practices and workouts resuming, fans now have first looks at players on the court and being evaluated by North Carolina staff. The team donned in masks, looks refreshed as they practice jumpshots and of course, what's a Carolina practice without dunks?

Due to COVID-19, players returned to campus late; they're usually in Chapel Hill at the beginning of summer. Players have also been scheduled to return in scatter to help prevent the virus's spread and maintain healthy safety protocols such as social distancing.

Leading up to the season's excitement are parents of seniors such as Garrison Brooks' mother, Tammala Colquitt. With two sons playing college basketball, Ms. Colquitt has been anxious to see her oldest son's final season in Carolina blue and has been a leading advocate for North Carolina Basketball and ensuring a season is played (wear your mask!). In a recent tweet enclosing basketball practice, she tweets that no program equates to UNC,

UNC men's are looking to recreate Carolina magic under head coach Roy Williams. In a difficult season that ended in a loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament. North Carolina is ushering in a talented group of kids who seemingly can push this program back into a competitive edge. With the class of 2020, Williams has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and No. 2 nationally; the first time in eight years, Williams has topped Coach K and Duke.

With the highest ranking recruiting for UNC since 2009, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, RJ Davis, and Day'ron Sharpe are hoping to help reignite Carolina fans for an explosive season. Guiding in freshmen is leadership from players who experienced an incredibly difficult season, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacon, and Andrew Platek; their hardworking has been highlighted by coaches Sean May and Steve Robinson stating that the comeback will be heavy.

One looming question regarding the season is a start date. With so many unanswered questions, it won't be released until a unanimous decision is made regarding the start date and whether schedules will be in-league play only, or continue with the tradition of the non-conference start of the season.

According to CBSSports, the proposal was sent to the Division I Council, who will meet September 16th. Though the November 25th starting date is favored, there are four options on the table, including keeping the original start date of November 10th, which is preferred most amongst college administrators.

Only two matchups impact the Tar Heels should there be a new start date later in November, November 13th against Charleston and the Maui Invitational, November 20-25th.

September and October are critical months regarding basketball decisions.

Stay tuned with AllTarHeels for the latest releases.

