NBA is Back: How are Tar Heels Doing in the Bubble?

There are currently 13 former Tar Heels in the NBA with only nine currently playing for an NBA championship in Orlando. After a full weekend of restart for the NBA, let's take a look at how former Tar Heels fared.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings:

11 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1 assists in 30.5 mins.

The Kings face the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow at 2:30 pm on FSSW.

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz:

4 points, 5 rebounds in 14 mis.

Utah Jazz plays tonight against Danny Green and the L.A. Lakers at 9 pm on ESPN.

Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns:

15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 18.5 minutes.

Phoenix Suns look to continue their winning streak against the L.A Clippers tomorrow at 4 pm on NBATV

Danny Green, L.A. Lakers:

6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal in 22.5 mins

L.A. Lakers looks to defeat the Utah Jazz tonight at 9 pm on ESPN.

Nassir Little, Portland Trailblazers:

Has not play since the restart of the official season. Little suffered a concussion after hitting his head during practice July 20th. The former Tar Heel as cleared to rejoin his team on July 28th after going through concussion protocol. Little has appeared in 48 games for the Trailblazers, starting in five. He's averaging 3.6 points, and 2.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes for Portland.

Trailblazers will host Russell Westbrook and the Rockets tomorrow at 9 PM ESPN.

Marvin Williams, Milwaukee Bucks:

4 points in 23 minutes.

Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow at 1:30 pm on NBATV.

Justin Jackson, Dallas Mavericks:

1 rebound in 8 mins

Dallas Mavericks will play the Sacramento Kings tomorrow at 2:30 pm on FSSW.

Tyler Zeller, San Antonio:

Has not played.

Spurs are up against Ben Simmons and the 76ers tonight at 8 pm FSSW.

*At the moment, there is no current photo of Zeller in a Spurs uniform.

Ed Davis, Utah Jazz:

Has not played.

