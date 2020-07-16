UNC Basketball Offers Scholarship to 2022 SF Mark Mitchell

According to his personal Twitter account, rising junior Mark Mitchell from Mission, KS, received a scholarship offer from Roy Williams on Wednesday. This offer marks the fourth scholarship Williams has extended to the class of 2022.

The other outstanding offers for this class are point guard Skyy Clark (Brentwood, TN; Brentwood Academy), point guard Jaden Bradley (Concord, NC; IMG Academy), and small forward Caleb Houstan (Montverde, FL; Montverde Academy).

Mitchell is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound Small Forward. His hometown of Mission, Kansas, where he plays for Bishop Miege High School, is on the south side of Kansas City.

Mitchell ranks as a five-star prospect in 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He is ranked 19th overall, fifth at his position, and number one overall in the state of Kansas.

In addition to North Carolina, Mitchell currently holds scholarship offers from eight other schools. They include Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, USC, and Wake Forest.

From that list, it is evident that Coach Williams and his staff will have several Big 12 suitors to beat if they want to land a commitment from Mitchell. Williams will undoubtedly lean on his knowledge of the Kansas City area to help sway the tide.

Eric Bossi of Rivals compares Mitchell to Harrison Barnes in terms of progression at this point in his basketball development.

Make sure to check out Mitchell’s 2020 highlights:

After the big 2020 recruiting haul the Tar Heels brought in, they have one player committed in the class of 2021 (Dontrez Styles, Kinston, NC) and none as of yet in the class of 2022. Will Mitchell be the first to pull the trigger?

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We'll update you on Mark Mitchell's recruitment as it unfolds, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

