Teonni Key shows promise in debut against S.C. State

The redshirt first-year makes her first appearance and scores her first points as a Tar Heel in a 93-25 rout of S.C. State.

Redshirt first-year Teonni Key couldn't have asked for a better start to her UNC career. 

The Tar Heels dominated S.C. State in a 93-25 rout on Wednesday morning, and with four minutes and 31 seconds left in first quarter, Key checked in for the first time as a Tar Heel. Key missed all of her first year and the first two games of the season recovering from a torn ACL in her right knee, which she suffered in a closed scrimmage before the start of last season. 

In her UNC debut, Key played exceptionally well. Less than a minute after checking in, she scored her first basket, grabbing an offensive rebound and finishing the second-chance layup. 

All of Key's made field goals were in the paint with some easy baskets coming from her running the floor in transition. She was also effective at getting to the free-throw line, attempting a team-high six free throws and making five. 

Key finished the game with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, shooting a team-second-best 50 percent from the floor. 

Her performance was right on brand with her accolades coming out of high school as the former five-star was a McDonald's All-American and ranked the ninth-best recruit in the ESPNW Class of 2021 rankings. 

Key's 6'4'' frame combined with her ability to score both inside and outside the paint makes her a valuable forward in head coach Courtney Banghart's deep and highly talented rotation. 

She will likely come off the bench for the time being, but it won't be surprising to see Key in starting lineups in the future if she records more performances like Wednesday. 

