AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

How to Watch Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' 10-part Documentary Series

Quierra Luck

Fresh Air Jordan 1s? Check

Jordan '23' Jersey? Check

Cigar? Check

Anything Jordan-esque we're missing? Either way, are you pumped to finally tune into the highly anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, 'The Last Dance'?

"The Last Dance" was directed by Jason Hehir. Hehir also led other sports narratives such as Andre The Giant, The Fab Five, The '85 Bears, and Bernie & Ernie. This film features behind the scene footage of Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, which resulted in his last and sixth championship.

More than 100 people were interviewed who experienced the season.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," said director Jason Hehir. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

The first and second installments are set to air tonight, starting at 9 pm on ESPN and ESPN2. The uncensored version will air on ESPN while those who want to be conscious of language will be able to view the edited version simultaneously on ESPN2. For international fans, Netflix quickly bought those rights and will be showing five hours after the original broadcast.

Below is the TV schedule:

  • Sunday, April 19, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 1 and 2
  • Sunday, April 26, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 3 and 4
  • Sunday, May 3, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 5 and 6
  • Sunday, May 10, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 7 and 8
  • Sunday, May 17, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 9 and 10

ESPN announced the decision to move the release date up to April 19 as a result of COVID-19 causing fans to stay home and falling short on basketball content that didn't connect.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Huffman to Transfer to Jacksonville State

Byron Huffman, the father of former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman, announced that his son will be joining Jacksonville State University for his final year of college.

Quierra Luck

by

AyoNick

Dontrez Styles Becomes First Carolina Basketball Commit for 2021 Class

The 6'6 power forward from Kinston, Dontrez Styles, announced on Instagram he will be attending UNC

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony announces plans to enter 2020 NBA Draft

UNC freshman point guard, Cole Anthony, announced his plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quierra Luck

NCAA to Adjust Academic Requirements for Incoming Student-Athletes

For incoming student athletes of Division I and II sports, the NCAA will be adjusting the academic requirements to reflect an unprecedented global pandemic.

Quierra Luck

Three-Star Prospect Jared Wilson Commits to Carolina

During a live broadcast of RaRa Dillworth's commitment announcement, three-star prospect Jared Wilson joined in to also declare his commitment to Carolina.

Quierra Luck

RaRa Dillworth Finally Makes his Announcement; He will be Attending...

After much anticipation, Four-star prospect Raneiria Dillworth has announced his commitment to Mack Brown and Carolina Football.

Quierra Luck

4 Star Prospect Dontrez Styles to Announce Commitment Date Saturday

Will UNC win out for Hoop State's own, Dontrez Styles? Styles is expected to commit this Saturday.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, 'When I Hit the Shot in '82, I went from Mike to Michael Jordan'

Michael Jordan stops by 'Good Morning America' to discuss the moment he became Michael Jordan

Quierra Luck

NCAA to Allow D1 Coaches to Hold Team Meetings

Some good news for coaches of DI sports; They're finally able to virtually meet with their student athletes for non-physical activities.

Quierra Luck

Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

The CBA has high hopes in the return of basketball and are looking to the summer to resume play.

Quierra Luck