How to Watch Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' 10-part Documentary Series

"The Last Dance" was directed by Jason Hehir. Hehir also led other sports narratives such as Andre The Giant, The Fab Five, The '85 Bears, and Bernie & Ernie. This film features behind the scene footage of Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, which resulted in his last and sixth championship.

More than 100 people were interviewed who experienced the season.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," said director Jason Hehir. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

The first and second installments are set to air tonight, starting at 9 pm on ESPN and ESPN2. The uncensored version will air on ESPN while those who want to be conscious of language will be able to view the edited version simultaneously on ESPN2. For international fans, Netflix quickly bought those rights and will be showing five hours after the original broadcast.

Below is the TV schedule:

Sunday, April 19, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 1 and 2

-- Episodes 1 and 2 Sunday, April 26, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 3 and 4

-- Episodes 3 and 4 Sunday, May 3, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 5 and 6

-- Episodes 5 and 6 Sunday, May 10, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 7 and 8

-- Episodes 7 and 8 Sunday, May 17, 9 pm ET -- Episodes 9 and 10

ESPN announced the decision to move the release date up to April 19 as a result of COVID-19 causing fans to stay home and falling short on basketball content that didn't connect.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."