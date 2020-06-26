AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Theo Pinson Waived by Brooklyn Nets; Signed By the New York Knicks

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel guard Theo Pinson has been signed to the New York Knicks as announced by their social media. 

The Knicks claimed Pinson from the Nets after then team recently released him earlier this week. Knicks will waive Arizona Wildcats Allonzo Trier. 

Pinson went undrafted in 2018 out of UNC before signing with the Nets initially on a two-way contract, spending two seasons, in part, with the Brooklyn based team. The former North Carolina standout played in 51 games with the Nets averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds. In a shortened, final season with the team, Pinson played in 33 games recording 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists; one can also include the infamous memes created while he was on the bench.

Pinson's notoriety came during his time in the G-League with the Nets affiliate, Long Island Nets. In that time, Pinson averaged 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. 

At Carolina, Pinson was known as the wild-card; former teammate Joel Berry II would say, 

"No one knew what was going to happen when Theo came off the bench. He was our secret weapon." 

The Greensboro native was a starter on the 2017 national championship team and one of 12 Tar Heels to play in two national title games. He made honorable mention All-ACC and first-team ALL-ACC tournament. His senior year, Pinson averaged 10.3 points, five assists, and 6.5 rebounds.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: Four Decades

Over the course of the past four decades of college basketball, UNC has achieved something no other school can claim.

isaacschade

George Wilson Has Picked His Day

Wilson is a dynamic athlete from Virginia Beach. Despite limited time with the sport, he has leaped into being one of the best athletes in the country.

Jonah Lossiah

Vince Carter's Top 10 Dunks

In celebration of Vince Carter's career, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit his top 10 dunks of all time.

Quierra Luck

Vince Carter Announces Retirement, 'I'm Officially Done; I'm Happy'

Former Tar Heel Vince Carter is the only player in the NBA to play 22 years in four different decades; today he announces his retirement.

Quierra Luck

John Swofford to Retire as ACC Commissioner After 2020-21 Season

After 24 years of service, ACC commissioner John Swofford has announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last.

Quierra Luck

Michael Colonna Commits to Carolina Baseball

Class of 2022 RHP Michael Colonna announced this week his commitment to play baseball for UNC.

isaacschade

Tyleik Williams Releases His Top Six

Tyleik Williams could add to a stellar defensive line class for UNC. Who do the Tar Heels have to compete against?

Jonah Lossiah

Spurs Announce Signing of Tyler Zeller

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to continue the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, loss of big man LaMarcus Aldridge has resulted in a former Tar Heel being signed.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Three-Point Percentage

A look back at three-point percentage for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Four-Star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has Announced North Carolina in Top 12

As the recruiting trail for the class of 2021 slowly tapers, it looks like prospects of 2022 are slowly making their way into the spotlight heading into their junior season.

Quierra Luck