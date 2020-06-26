Theo Pinson Waived by Brooklyn Nets; Signed By the New York Knicks

Former Tar Heel guard Theo Pinson has been signed to the New York Knicks as announced by their social media.

The Knicks claimed Pinson from the Nets after then team recently released him earlier this week. Knicks will waive Arizona Wildcats Allonzo Trier.

Pinson went undrafted in 2018 out of UNC before signing with the Nets initially on a two-way contract, spending two seasons, in part, with the Brooklyn based team. The former North Carolina standout played in 51 games with the Nets averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds. In a shortened, final season with the team, Pinson played in 33 games recording 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists; one can also include the infamous memes created while he was on the bench.

Pinson's notoriety came during his time in the G-League with the Nets affiliate, Long Island Nets. In that time, Pinson averaged 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

At Carolina, Pinson was known as the wild-card; former teammate Joel Berry II would say,

"No one knew what was going to happen when Theo came off the bench. He was our secret weapon."

The Greensboro native was a starter on the 2017 national championship team and one of 12 Tar Heels to play in two national title games. He made honorable mention All-ACC and first-team ALL-ACC tournament. His senior year, Pinson averaged 10.3 points, five assists, and 6.5 rebounds.

