SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

2021 Four-Star PF Trey Kaufman-Renn Announces UNC in Top Five

Quierra Luck

Four-star power forward, Trey Kaufman-Renn announced his top five list, and North Carolina was included with Virginia, Indiana State, Purdue and Indiana. 

View this post on Instagram

🖐🏽

A post shared by Trey Kaufman-Renn (@trey_renn) on

The Indiana native made a visit to North Carolina despite the school holding classes virtually. Along with his mother, Kaufman-Renn stated that despite the university being quiet, the basketball presence was still felt. 

“But you could really tell it (UNC) was a basketball place and the culture there is basketball all around,” Kaufman-Renn said. 

Roy Williams has been holding consistent Zoom calls with his family. They have been increasingly important since North Carolina offered him late verses other contenders. 

At the current moment, crystal balls favor him being a hometown hero, continuing his career at Indiana.

"All the schools that offered me, I think they really have a fair chance right now," he said. "I tell a lot of people really the biggest thing for me is to developing; whatever team can make me the best player I can be, that's the number one thing I want in the school."

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is the ninth offer by Williams. Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler, D' Marco Dunn, and Harrison Ingram are among the prospects for which Williams is aiming. Currently, Kinston's Dontrez Styles is the only commit for the class of 2021.

For his junior year, Kaufman-Renn was named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year amassing 25.8 points, 96. rebounds and 2.9 assists.

"I'm a real person, so although phone and texting is one thing, I think face-to-face contact is really how you build a relationship," Kaufman said. "So it's been hard, but it kind of builds your instincts a little bit."

Kaufman-Renn is listed as No. 59 in his class, No. 13 in his position, and No. 2 in the state of Indiana but 247 Sports. Kaufman will be great company if he chooses to leave Indiana for North Carolina, Sean May, Eric Montross, and Tyler Zeller, are all Indiana natives who've made Carolina home.

There is no timetable for Kaufman-Renn's final decision. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Releases Statement Committing to Fall Athletics

The ACC released a statement announcing their commitment to continue with fall athletic season.

Quierra Luck

Tar Heels in the NFL: 2020 Season Kickoff

With rosters finalizing and season up in the air, we're finally to the NFL kickoff. What Tar Heels have landed where?

Jonah Lossiah

Five-Star C Chet Holmgren on His Heart and Hunger for Basketball

Videos of the 7-foot center in the gym has been scarce but its not because of dedication but more important things than basketball.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Connection: What To Look Forward To This Fall

This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football, fan attendance, and upcoming basketball season.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Basketball Updates: Where's the schedule?

The NCAA is contemplating changing the start date, what does that mean for Tar Heel basketball?

Quierra Luck

Report: 2019-20 Yielded the Lowest Three-Point Shooting Percentage in NCAA History

The three-point shot was officially introduced to NCAA Division I during the 1986-87 season. The collective three-point percentage has never dipped below 34 percent. Until now.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

DB Bryson Richardson Announces Departure From UNC

North Carolina sophomore defensive back Bryson Richardson has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel WR Ryan Switzer Cut From Steelers

NFL final cuts were made this weekend and the former Tar Heel will not be returning to Pittsburgh.

Quierra Luck

Predictions Change for Five-Star PG Skyy Clark; UNC Favored Over Kentucky

Seems like Roy Williams made a significant impression on SI-All American and elite point guard, Skyy Clark.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Mitch Trubisky Named Bears Starting QB

According to sources, Mitch Trubisky approached the competition with maturity and tenacity gaining him a starting job.

Quierra Luck