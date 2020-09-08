Four-star power forward, Trey Kaufman-Renn announced his top five list, and North Carolina was included with Virginia, Indiana State, Purdue and Indiana.

The Indiana native made a visit to North Carolina despite the school holding classes virtually. Along with his mother, Kaufman-Renn stated that despite the university being quiet, the basketball presence was still felt.

“But you could really tell it (UNC) was a basketball place and the culture there is basketball all around,” Kaufman-Renn said.

Roy Williams has been holding consistent Zoom calls with his family. They have been increasingly important since North Carolina offered him late verses other contenders.

At the current moment, crystal balls favor him being a hometown hero, continuing his career at Indiana.

"All the schools that offered me, I think they really have a fair chance right now," he said. "I tell a lot of people really the biggest thing for me is to developing; whatever team can make me the best player I can be, that's the number one thing I want in the school."

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is the ninth offer by Williams. Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler, D' Marco Dunn, and Harrison Ingram are among the prospects for which Williams is aiming. Currently, Kinston's Dontrez Styles is the only commit for the class of 2021.

For his junior year, Kaufman-Renn was named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year amassing 25.8 points, 96. rebounds and 2.9 assists.

"I'm a real person, so although phone and texting is one thing, I think face-to-face contact is really how you build a relationship," Kaufman said. "So it's been hard, but it kind of builds your instincts a little bit."

Kaufman-Renn is listed as No. 59 in his class, No. 13 in his position, and No. 2 in the state of Indiana but 247 Sports. Kaufman will be great company if he chooses to leave Indiana for North Carolina, Sean May, Eric Montross, and Tyler Zeller, are all Indiana natives who've made Carolina home.

There is no timetable for Kaufman-Renn's final decision.

