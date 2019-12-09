Heels
UNC Drops in AP  Top 25, Remains Ranked

Brant Wilkerson-New

An 0-2 week wasn't enough to drop North Carolina out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll

After a blowout to the hands of Ohio State, which jumped to No. 3 this week, and Virginia, which fell to No. 9, the Tar Heels dropped 10 spots down to No. 17 in this week's rankings.

Two voters placed Carolina at No. 9, while two omitted it from their ballots completely.

Louisville held on to the top ranking for the second straight week, followed by Kansas, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan, who were both bumped down by the Buckeyes' surge.

Gonzaga, which Carolina will meet on Dec. 18, checked in at No. 6, while Duke moved up three spots to No. 7 after a destruction of No. 16 Michigan State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Kentucky, Virginia and Oregon round out the top 10.

To this point, all of Carolina's (6-3) losses have come to teams currently among the top nine in the nation.

The ACC's fifth ranked team, Florida State, dropped to No. 21 after a loss to Indiana.

The Big Ten, which has three teams inside the top five, has a total of four teams in the Top 25, as does the Big East. The SEC and Pac 12 have three apiece.

New to the rankings this week are Xavier and San Diego State. Next in line are Utah State, Washington and Purdue, who were the top three teams among those receiving votes this week.

Rank
Team
Last Week

1.

Louisvlle

1

2.

Kansas

2

3.

Ohio State

6

4.

Maryland

3

5.

Michigan

4

6.

Gonzaga

9

7.

Duke

10

8.

Kentucky

8

9.

Virginia

5

10.

Oregon

13

11.

Baylor

18

12.

Auburn

14

13.

Memphis

15

14.

Dayton

19

15.

Arizona

12

16.

Michigan State

11

17.

North Carolina

7

18.

Butler

24

19.

Tennessee

21

20.

Villanova

23

21.

Florida State

17

22.

Seton Hall

16

23.

Xavier

NR

24.

Colorado

20

25.

San Diego State

NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgia 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1.

