UNC Drops in AP  Top 25, Remains Ranked

An 0-2 week wasn't enough to drop North Carolina out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll

After a blowout to the hands of Ohio State, which jumped to No. 3 this week, and Virginia, which fell to No. 9, the Tar Heels dropped 10 spots down to No. 17 in this week's rankings.

Two voters placed Carolina at No. 9, while two omitted it from their ballots completely.

Louisville held on to the top ranking for the second straight week, followed by Kansas, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan, who were both bumped down by the Buckeyes' surge.

Gonzaga, which Carolina will meet on Dec. 18, checked in at No. 6, while Duke moved up three spots to No. 7 after a destruction of No. 16 Michigan State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Kentucky, Virginia and Oregon round out the top 10.

To this point, all of Carolina's (6-3) losses have come to teams currently among the top nine in the nation.

The ACC's fifth ranked team, Florida State, dropped to No. 21 after a loss to Indiana.

The Big Ten, which has three teams inside the top five, has a total of four teams in the Top 25, as does the Big East. The SEC and Pac 12 have three apiece.

New to the rankings this week are Xavier and San Diego State. Next in line are Utah State, Washington and Purdue, who were the top three teams among those receiving votes this week.

Rank Team Last Week 1. Louisvlle 1 2. Kansas 2 3. Ohio State 6 4. Maryland 3 5. Michigan 4 6. Gonzaga 9 7. Duke 10 8. Kentucky 8 9. Virginia 5 10. Oregon 13 11. Baylor 18 12. Auburn 14 13. Memphis 15 14. Dayton 19 15. Arizona 12 16. Michigan State 11 17. North Carolina 7 18. Butler 24 19. Tennessee 21 20. Villanova 23 21. Florida State 17 22. Seton Hall 16 23. Xavier NR 24. Colorado 20 25. San Diego State NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgia 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1.