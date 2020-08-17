UNC Athletics Release Statement Regarding Continued Athletics in the Fall

Chapel Hill, N.C. - Just hours after North Carolina announced the decision to end all in-person learning for undergraduate studies, UNC athletics released a statement regarding their position in continued pursuance of fall sports.

"Our student athletes will continue to attend online classes and may choose to remain in their current, on or off, campus residences.

Workouts and practices will continue under the standards set by our university, health officials and department.

We are expecting to play this fall and we will continue to evaluate the situation in coordination with the university, ACC, state and local officials, and health officials.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community, remains our priority."

It was announced Monday afternoon that the university will cease in-person instruction for undergraduate students. North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases rise in just two short weeks. Positivity rate rose from 2.8% to 13.6% according to Campus Health. And, as of Monday morning, UNC tested 954 students and have 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine.

University chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz stated that the roadmap fo North Carolina was always subject to change; he would do whatever is necessary for the benefit of the university. But it wasn't just the University that was being impacted.

Guskiewicz stated that the growing concerns for the communities such as Carrboro and Chapel Hill, played a significant role in the decision to close doors.

"The health and well-being of the good people of our greater Carolina community are just as important to us as that of our students, faculty and staff. We will continue to work closely with our local town/gown partners to create a stronger framework of adherence to our Community Standards among our off-campus students, coupled with education and enforcement of appropriate local ordinances."

Instruction will go virtual beginning August 19th.

