UNC Basketball Champ Slated for Return to Televised On-Court Action
Ty Lawson did not play for any team during the 2023-24 season. The 2009 UNC basketball national champion's last appearance in an official league game anywhere was for Gaiteros del Zulia in Venezuela over a year ago.
ALSO READ: Another In-State Prep to Know on UNC Recruiting Trail
But the 36-year-old guard, the ACC Player of the Year as a Tar Heel junior on the 2008-09 squad before hearing his name No. 18 overall at the NBA Draft, will be back on the court and on TV potentially for a few weeks beginning in late July.
He will suit up for the LA Ignite in the 11th edition of The Basketball Tournament, the event recently announced on social media.
With a million dollars in store for the winner of the 64-team, single-elimination bracket, which uses the Elam Ending to decide outcomes and features dozens of former NBA players, Lawson has a chance to resharpen his skill set while hunting another considerable paycheck. It'll mark the first time the legendary UNC basketball floor general or LA Ignite has competed in TBT action.
TBT tips off on July 19 across eight regional sites and ends with the title game two weeks later in Philadelphia. FOX Sports will broadcast games live on FOX, FS1, and FS.
Lawson began his nine-year NBA career with the Denver Nuggets, peaking at 17.6 points and 8.8 assists per outing in 2013-14 before seeing his production plummet in 2015-16 and 2016-17 between his stints with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings. He then spent five years in various leagues overseas.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Absent From List of Top-Tier Title Contenders