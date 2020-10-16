SI.com
UNC Basketball: First Game Details Announced

isaacschade

There’s not much specificity we currently have for the 2020-21 North Carolina men’s basketball schedule.

We know the majority of the 27 opponents; 24 of 27 to be precise.
We know the dates and the first opponent of the “Maui” Invitational. The Tar Heels will play UNLV (Monday, November 30), Alabama or Stanford (Tuesday, December 1), and Davidson, Indiana, Providence, or Texas (Wednesday, December 2).
We know that teams can play their first game on November 25.

We don’t know any specific game dates other than the “Maui” Invitational.
We don’t know the order of the ACC opponents.
We don’t know how often the schedule will have to be adjusted due to COVID-19 concerns.

But we do have one new piece of news: we now finally and concretely know the date and opponent for the Tar Heels first game of the season.

On November 25, the previously mentioned opening day of the 2020-21 college basketball season, UNC will host the College of Charleston Cougars in the Dean E. Smith Center. Game time has yet to be announced.

The Tar Heels have had varied success against the Cougars in their seven previous meetings.

The teams squared off in four straight years at Charlotte Coliseum from 1998 through 2001, with each team winning two. The teams didn’t play again until January of 2009 and played in three straight seasons, with the Tar Heels winning two of the three.

By the time the teams play in the Dean Dome to tip off the 2020-21 season, it will be three days shy of exactly a decade since the last matchup (November 28, 2010).

