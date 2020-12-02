North Carolina - Texas: Gameday Open Thread

Tar Heels look to win the Maui Invitational for the fifth in program history as they face familiar foe, Texas.

North Carolina looks to take home the trophy today in the championship game abasing Texas at the Maui Invitational.

Tar Heels defeated Stanford last night despite 24 turnovers and multiple lead changes. The win over the Cardinals earned UNC their seventh trip to the Invitational finals. Carolina has won the Maui Invitational four times (1999-2000 under head coach Bill Guthridge and 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2016- 17 under Roy Williams). UNC is 4-2 in Maui finals.

Carolina is 3-8 against Texas. The Longhorns are one of only 10 teams that have played UNC multiple times and have a winning record against the Tar Heels. Carolina’s last win over Texas came on 12/21/11 in Chapel Hill.

UNC Starting five against Texas for the championship trophy at the Maui Invitational: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Caleb Love

First Half:

Caleb Love gives North Carolina their first points of the night against Texas, 3-0

Garrison Brooks with the light rim bounce off a beautiful spin move, Heels 5-2

Media Timeout and Armando continues to showcase his power in the paint creating second chance points for the Heels. UNC leads, 7-5.

13:03: Bacot misses both free throes and the score favors the Heels, 9-8.

And just like that Texas takes a monstrous lead, 22-15

Texas is currently on a 12-0 run over the last 1:06.

Puff Johnson, Kerwin Walton, Garrison Brooks, Day'Ron Sharpe and KJ Smith in for Carolina

Kerwin Walton with a bug three for Carolina. Texas still leads the game, 30-20

Leaky Black with a big three helping cut the Texas deficit, 40-26

Halftime in Asheville: Texas leads Carolina, 40-28

Carolina leaders: Points: Brooks, 7 Rebounds: Bacot, 7 Assists: Davis, 1 Carolina Stats: FG: 11-27 FT: 3-11 Turnovers: 10 Rebounds: 25 Assists: 1