UNC finds cornerbacks coach in Indiana's Jason Jones

After North Carolina and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly parted ways earlier this month following four seasons with the program, they wasted little time in finding his replacement.

On Monday, the school officially announced Indiana's Jason Jones as the next cornerbacks coach in Chapel Hill.

In a statement provided by the university, head coach Mack Brown provided his thoughts on Jones' hiring.

"We're thrilled that Jason, his wife Kysha, and their children Andrew, Jace, Jathan and Jarah are joining the Carolina football family," Brown said. "He was highly sought after during this window and had a number of attractive offers available to him, so we're excited he'll be joining our staff. Jason has a wealth of experience coaching the secondary, and having worked with Coach Warren previously, he already has a firm understanding of our approach on defense. He has a proven track record of developing players across the secondary, many of whom have seen success in the NFL, and I'm looking forward to seeing him work with our cornerbacks moving forward."

Jones comes to the ACC after spending the last three seasons with the Hoosiers as their safeties coach.

Prior to the Big Ten, Jones spent one season as the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic. He also spent six seasons at Ole Miss as the co-defensive coordinator from 2013-2018 and spent five seasons at Oklahoma State as the cornerbacks coach from 2008-2012.

In 2022, Indiana ranked last in the Big Ten in total defense (449.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (33.9 points per game), but showed promise and success over Jones' first two seasons.

Not only did the Hoosiers defense sit first in the conference and second in the country with 17 interceptions in 2020, but they also produced multiple All-Conference selections.

According to GoHeels, Indiana safety Jamar Johnson, who ranked eighth in the country with four interceptions in 2020, was the first Hoosier safety since 1996 to earn first team all-conference honors and be selected in the NFL Draft.

This past season, Indiana allowed 274.2 passing yards per game, good for 120th in the country and four spots behind the Tar Heels.

As the transfer portal featured an abundance of departures and entrants to Chapel Hill, Jones will be tasked with transforming a secondary that struggled in 2022.

Can Jones help North Carolina improve their defense and turn in results in 2023?