How to Watch: UNC vs. FSU

To close out the month of February, Carolina will close out with a home game against No. 11 Florida State. This will be the second meeting between the two teams.

A month ago, it was the debut return of redshirt freshman Anthony Harris. Harris missed the last 20 games of last season at that point and the first 12 games this season due to a knee injury he suffered against Yale in December 2019.

North Carolina (14-8 overall, 8-5 ACC) faced an offensively sound Florida State (14-3 overall, 10-2 ACC) in their early January loss. Still, the Heels showcased an honest effort that should've leave fans on a high. UNC made ten three-pointers for the first time this season, shooting 41.7 percent from the three-point range (10 of 24), which was the third time in a span of four games UNC shot at least 40 percent from three.

This Saturday is a huge determining factor on the Heels' chances for post-season play and an opportunity to solidify who they are. Fans, and coaching staff, alike are a little apprehensive on just who this Carolina team is. The ups and downs have raised countless questions, but these next three games will be the tell-all.

UNC is coming off an 83-70 home loss to Marquette on February 24th. The second non-conference game that Carolina added last weekend after its game at Boston College on the 23rd became UNC's fourth ACC contest canceled due to Covid-19 safety protocols. Garrison Brooks led with 18 points, which matched his season-high, against Marquette. Those were 18 of the 33 points scored by UNC's starters. The only other Tar Heels to score in double figures were freshmen RJ Davis (11) and Walker Kessler (10).

Carolina is 50-15 against FSU, including 40-14 since they joined the ACC in 1991. The Seminoles have won two straight and three of the last four - all three UNC losses have come in Tallahassee by one, six, and seven points.

Saturday night could also be a special night for UNC, with the possibility of it being Williams' 900th win; the UNC head coach is 899-260 in 33 seasons. With Carolina's next win, Williams will become the fourth Division I coach to win 900 games, joining fellow Naismith Hall of Famers Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Bob Knight. And the fastest coach to reach 900.

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles Place: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Chapel Hill, N.C. Time: 4 pm

4 pm Watch : ESPN

: ESPN Commentators : Cory Alexander and Doug Sherman

: Cory Alexander and Doug Sherman ESPN Radio : Sean Kelley, Bob Valvano

: Sean Kelley, Bob Valvano UNC Radio: Tar Heel Sports Properties



