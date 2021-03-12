Can UNC Do it Again? Game 3 Moved Due to Cancellation

UNC will face FSU for the third time this season in round three of the ACC Tournament. The game will tip-off at 8:30 pm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The 903rd win for Roy Williams was met with little frills but left a significant impact. The win moves him into third place all-time in wins by a Division I coach. He entered the game tied with Bob Knight with 902. Williams is 903-262 in 33 seasons (485-161 at UNC).

The Heels are now 104-48 in the ACC Tournament, including 47-13 in the quarterfinals. The 104 wins are one off the all-time record; tonight could be another record-breaking night for UNC.

The matchup against Florida State is long-awaited but mildly torturing for fans. Florida State will now a triple bye due to COVID-19 contact tracing canceling Duke's season. The news was reported Thursday morning. FSU comes off a week's rest with UNC playing since Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the same fate reached Virginia in the early morning of Friday with a positive COVID test; Georgia Tech will advance to the championship round on Saturday.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips released the following statement concerning cancelations:

"I'm heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff at both Duke and Virginia. Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to compete during the 2020-21 season safely. We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority."

The time for tonight's matchup moved up an hour early to 8:30 pm on ESPN. This will be the third matchup for the Seminoles and Heels, with both teams winning on their home court. UNC is 5-1 on neutral sites, and 51-15 against the FSU, and Carolina is 5-2 against Florida State in the ACC Tournament.