HeelsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Five Takeaways From UNC's Loss at Gonzaga: Following Francis, Keeling Coming On and More

Brant Wilkerson-New

North Carolina dropped its fourth straight game as hot-shooting Gonzaga pulled away for a 94-81 victory on Wednesday night in Spokane, Wash.

Garrison Brooks had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (6-5) in the losing effort, while the Zags got a combined 46 points from Filip Petrusev and Corey Kispert on their way to a 59-percent shooting night.

Five takeaways from the game:

Their Own Game

Gonzaga looked an awful lot like a good Carolina team on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs got up and down the floor, taking advantage of rim-running big men to win the fast-break scoring battle 23-14 and, despite having a seven-man rotation, outscored the Tar Heels 38-36 in the paint.

Not only were the Zags’ speed able to set up easy buckets at the rim, but given the mismatches in transition, they got several good looks from 3-point range, making 9 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Without Cole Anthony, who Roy Williams believes has been Carolina’s best perimeter defender this season, and only 14 minutes of Armando Bacot to protect the rim, the Tar Heels are having a hard time stopping anyone.

Carolina now ranks 42nd nationally in defensive efficiency per KenPom and 337th in turnover rate.

Battered Bacot?

Bacot bounced back from his sprained ankle quickly to play at Virginia, but he hasn’t been himself in the past two games, making a combined 3 of 20 attempts from the field with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

When healthy, Bacot has occasionally been weak with the ball around the basket, but in the Wofford on Gonzaga games, he’s been tentative in attacking the basket and struggled with having his shots blocked at the rim.

Opponents have been physical with the freshman big man, but it’s possible he’s suffering some lingering effects from the ankle. If that’s the case, it might be wise to sit him for the next two nonconference games.

James Snook / USA TODAY Sports

Following Francis

The biggest reason for optimism in the past two games is the play of Jeremiah Francis.

Two weeks ago at this time, the freshman was barely practicing five-on-five, finishing what’s been a long road in recovering from two torn ACLs in high school. Against Wofford, there were some flashes, and on Wednesday, Francis had the look of a long-term, program-leading point guard that can make everyone around him better.

Playing just over 22 minutes, Francis finished with 11 points and three assists, hitting 4/9 from the field while committing zero turnovers. Plus/Minus isn’t a perfect stat, but among Carolina’s rotation players, Francis was on the only one on the positive side.

Not only did his night look good in the box score, but Francis appears to have a great command as a floor general, understanding when to push, penetrate and pass. Not bad for a guy who’s still getting back into shape and sharpening his instincts.

Stock Up, Stock Down

The good news for Carolina is that Christian Keeling seems to be finding his footing, hitting 5 of 7 field goal attempts on his way to 12 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in what has easily been his best two-game stretch for the Tar Heels.

Andrew Platek’s fit in the rotation is a tough one, as the junior guard is finding his stroke from 3-point range, hitting 4 of 5 in the past two games. Beyond that, he’s struggled to impact the game, grabbing a total of two rebounds and making one steal.

On Wednesday, the negatives outweighed his contributions as Gonzaga targeted his defense, with Platek finishing with a team worse -23 in plus/minus.

If he can generate more looks from beyond the arc, his floor spacing can be of great value for the Tar Heels. If not, there’s not enough of an impact to justify those minutes.

Appreciate It

Hey, that was really cool.

There are arguments to be had on both sides of the spectrum as to whether teams need to play true nonconference road games, but what can’t be argued is just how great they are for college basketball.

The Spokesman-Review called it the biggest home game in the program’s history, and looking at the list, it’s an unfortunate indictment of scheduling. As one of the game’s elite programs, Gonzaga (and Carolina and Duke and everyone else) should be involved in something like this every season.

Last year’s meeting in Chapel Hill had the Smith Center on fire in mid-December, giving both teams and fans more than any beating of an overmatched low-major could deliver.

Let's do it more often and grab a national audience in an otherwise-quiet period for sports.

Next up For UNC: Saturday, vs. UCLA at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things to Watch as UNC Travels to Gonzaga: Bacot, Brooks and Better Defense

Brant Wilkerson-New

The Tar Heels will have to pound the ball inside to have a chance.

Mack Brown on Each of UNC's Class of 2020 Recruits

Brant Wilkerson-New

The North Carolina a coach commented on every player that signed with the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

UNC Football: National Signing Day Live

Brant Wilkerson-New

Like updates and analysis as the Tar Heels lock in the Class of 2020

What's Next For UNC With Cole Anthony Sidelined?

Brant Wilkerson-New

Expect major changes in the Tar Heels' offense over the next month.

Cole Anthony Up and Walking in Video Shared by His Father

Brant Wilkerson-New

The North Carolina freshman is wasting no time on his recovery from a knee procedure.

Mack Brown Press Conference: Talking Military Bowl, His First Year on the Job and More

Brant Wilkerson-New

Here's what the Tar Heels coach had to say in Monday's meeting

UNC Players Talk Progress, Military Bowl and Review Regular Season

Brant Wilkerson-New

Several Tar Heels looked back on the regular season and looked forward to the Military Bowl.

Cole Anthony Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure; Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

Brant Wilkerson-New

Cole Anthony will be sidelined after undergoing a knee procedure.

Brant Wilkerson-New

Coby White played for Team CP3, yet some fans had thoughts on him taking a photo with Chris Paul…

Mack Brown Isn't Going Anywhere (Except to Make Another ESPN Appearance)

Brant Wilkerson-New

The UNC coach says other staffs are putting false information out about him as the Tar Heels succeed on the recruiting trail.