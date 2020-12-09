North Carolina-Iowa: Gameday Open Thread

Tar Heels look to upset the Hawkeyes in Iowa City in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge

North Carolina looks to shake off the loss in Asheville at the Maui Invitational to Texas at the buzzer. The Heels traveled to Iowa City to face-off the Hawkeyes.

This is the fifth game between UNC and Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won three of the first four, including the most recent game, a 60-55 Iowa win in Chapel Hill In December 2014.

Carolina is 3-8 against Texas. The Longhorns are one of only 10 teams that have played UNC multiple times and have a winning record against the Tar Heels. Carolina’s last win over Texas came on 12/21/11 in Chapel Hill.

UNC Starting five against Iowa for the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Caleb Love

First Half:

UNC wins the tip but Love misses the first jumper of the game.

Bacot with the first point for Carolina at the 16 minute mark

Davis follows up with a three!

Love's tow pointed bring the heels within 9 of Iowa, 16-7

Media timeout in Iowa City, Carolina is down by nine, 16-7. UNC is shooting 33% from the field compared to Iowa's 66%. Davis leads the Heels in points with 3.

Media Timeout: Carolina cant seem to catch a break as they trail Iowa, 30-15. 8 Turnovers, 12 Rebounds, and 5 Assists as a team. Sharpe leads in points with 4.

Halftime in Iowa City, Carolina trails, 43-31. North Carolina has 9 turnovers with Iowa making 11 points off of them. Caleb Love leads the Heels in points with 6 points.

Second Half: