North Carolina-Iowa: Gameday Open Thread

Tar Heels look to upset the Hawkeyes in Iowa City in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge
North Carolina looks to shake off the loss in Asheville at the Maui Invitational to Texas at the buzzer. The Heels traveled to Iowa City to face-off the Hawkeyes.  

This is the fifth game between UNC and Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won three of the first four, including the most recent game, a 60-55 Iowa win in Chapel Hill In December 2014. 

Carolina is 3-8 against Texas. The Longhorns are one of only 10 teams that have played UNC multiple times and have a winning record against the Tar Heels. Carolina’s last win over Texas came on 12/21/11 in Chapel Hill.

UNC Starting five against Iowa for the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Caleb Love

First Half:

  • UNC wins the tip but Love misses the first jumper of the game.
  • Bacot with the first point for Carolina at the 16 minute mark 
  • Davis follows up with a three!
  • Love's tow pointed bring the heels within 9 of Iowa, 16-7 
  • Media timeout in Iowa City, Carolina is down by nine, 16-7. UNC is shooting 33% from the field compared to Iowa's 66%. Davis leads the Heels in points with 3.
  • Media Timeout: Carolina cant seem to catch a break as they trail Iowa, 30-15. 8 Turnovers, 12 Rebounds, and 5 Assists as a team. Sharpe leads in points with 4.
  • Halftime in Iowa City, Carolina trails, 43-31. North Carolina has 9 turnovers with Iowa making 11 points off of them. Caleb Love leads the Heels in points with 6 points. 

Second Half:

  • Caleb Love opens the half strong with a dunk to seemingly energize the Heels as they fight their way back.
  • Carolina showing some aggression in the second half and cutting the Iowa lead down toffee, 50-45. 
  • Garrison Brooks with a strong presence leading the Heels in pints with 11. 
  • Day'ron Sharpe showing incredible energy on the bench

