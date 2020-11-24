SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC Basketball: Follow the Tar Heels on Social Media

isaacschade

As a kid growing up in the south suburbs of Atlanta in the 1990s, I wanted nothing more than to learn about the lives of my favorite Braves players.

How does Tom Glavine practice so that he can paint that outside corner every time?
What does Chipper Jones do in his spare time?
Why does Greg Maddux look like such a dork, but is hands-down the best pitcher on the planet?
What is John Smotlz like in real life?
How on earth does Fred McGriff grow that incredible mustache?

I just wanted to feel more connected to these men I watched play the game I love 162 times a summer.

Now, thanks to social media, we have that opportunity. We get the chance to connect with our favorite athletes and learn more about what goes on in their daily lives. We are afforded a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their everyday happenings.

How do they train?
What food do they eat?
What’s their family like?
What do they like to do in their free time?
What books do they like to read?
What movies do they like to watch?

Unfortunately, sometimes when you are searching for a player’s social media accounts, it’s difficult to discern if you’ve found the correct person or not. Not all of them have the much-desired “blue checkmark” to clarify whether the account in question is legit or not. Is it a fan account? Is it a fake account? Why is this person’s Twitter handle and Instagram handle different? Is that an underscore? Is that a “zero” or an “O”?

You’ve been there. You’ve asked all those questions.

Keeping up with your favorite athletes on social media is a lot of fun, but sometimes you just wish someone else would do the work for you so you don’t have to track down all of the correct accounts.

Never again will you have to worry. I’ve compiled for you the Twitter and Instagram accounts for the 2020-21 UNC men’s basketball team, coaches, and staff. All the handles are hyperlinked for your ease so that you can just click and follow as you desire.

One word of caution before you start tweeting at these student-athletes.:

These are 18-22-year-old young men. These are student-athletes. These are real people. They are trying to do their very best. Please do not fire off negative, insulting, or critical tweets. Instead, I implore you to send messages of encouragement.

Did they have a great game? Let them know! Find a specific aspect of their play that really stood out to you and send that message.

Did they have a really rough game? They probably need a pick-me-up. They have heard all the critique they need to hear from their coaches. The last thing they need is to pick up their phone and additionally have a bunch of armchair coaches dissecting what they did wrong on social media.

Okay, okay, enough of me being the old man yelling at people to get off my lawn. Here’s the information you came here for:

Team Accounts

Coaches and Staff

Coach / Staff Member
Twitter
Instagram

Roy Williams

N/A

N/A

Steve Robinson

Hubert Davis

N/A

Brad Frederick

Sean May

Kendall Marshall

K5huh (private)

Eric Hoots

Jonas Sahratian

N/A

N/A

Doug Halverson

N/A

N/A

Student-Athletes

Student-Athlete
Twitter
Instagram

Armando Bacot

Leaky Black

Garrison Brooks

RJ Davis

Duwe Farris

Anthony Harris

Puff Johnson

N/A

Walker Kessler

Caleb Love

Creighton Lebo

Sterling Manley

Ryan McAdoo

Walker Miller

N/A

Andrew Platek

Day'Ron Sharpe

KJ Smith

Kerwin Walton

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

And while you're following social media accounts, here are a few more:

Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade
Instagram: @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Carter, "We Have Talent Fans Haven't Even Seen Yet"

Senior Running Back Michael Carter discusses his final season at North Carolina and the talent fans have yet to see.

Quierra Luck

UNC-Notre Dame Injury Updates: Irish Down Two Linemen, Heels Get Reinforcements

Notre Dame will be missing center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer on Friday, while the Tar Heels will get back corner Kyler McMichael and may also see injured corner Storm Duck, center Brian Anderson and receiver Beau Corrales return

Shawn Krest

"There Are No Moral Victories"--Jeremiah Gemmel on Notre Dame

North Carolina faces No. 2 Notre Dame on Friday. LB Jeremiah Gemmel says he is spending extra time in the film room to prepare for the Irish and thinks last year's near miss with Clemson shows the Tar Heels can go toe-to-toe with anyone

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: "We Know the Impact Beating Notre Dame Can Have"

UNC quarterback Sam Howell is on a roll, leading his offense to four straight 40-point games. This week, the Tar Heels have No. 2 Notre Dame. Howell discusses the offense and the challenge the Irish present

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball: NBA Tar Heels on the Move

The NBA Draft, free agency, and trades have several Tar Heels changing jerseys, while some are staying put, some are free agents without a team, and a few others have retired.

isaacschade

From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

On Wednesday, Cole Anthony became the 53rd Tar Heel selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Who are the other 52? Let's find out.

isaacschade

Brandon Robinson: We Are Going As Far As Garrison Brooks Takes Us

After Brandon Robinson left UNC, reflection took place on the change he'd like to see going forward. On "The Player and The Fan", Robinson highlights the players who have to show up big for the Tar Heels.

Quierra Luck

Five Freshmen on the Floor? Tar Heels Might Try It

UNC coach Roy Williams likes to play experienced players, but this year, things might look different. Williams even said we might see a lineup of five freshmen on the floor at times. Here's what that would look like

Shawn Krest

Anthony Harris Won't Be Ready For UNC's Opener

Roy Williams confirmed that Anthony Harris won't be ready for UNC's opener next week. Harris is still recovering from a torn ACL. The Tar Heels will need to rely on freshmen at point guard, but Williams has been impressed with RJ Davis

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love Named to Naismith Watch List

North Carolina is one of nine teams with multiple players on the Naismith Award watch list. Candidates for the player of the year from the Tar Heels are senior Garrison Brooks and freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest