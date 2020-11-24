UNC Basketball: Follow the Tar Heels on Social Media

As a kid growing up in the south suburbs of Atlanta in the 1990s, I wanted nothing more than to learn about the lives of my favorite Braves players.

How does Tom Glavine practice so that he can paint that outside corner every time?

What does Chipper Jones do in his spare time?

Why does Greg Maddux look like such a dork, but is hands-down the best pitcher on the planet?

What is John Smotlz like in real life?

How on earth does Fred McGriff grow that incredible mustache?

I just wanted to feel more connected to these men I watched play the game I love 162 times a summer.

Now, thanks to social media, we have that opportunity. We get the chance to connect with our favorite athletes and learn more about what goes on in their daily lives. We are afforded a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their everyday happenings.

How do they train?

What food do they eat?

What’s their family like?

What do they like to do in their free time?

What books do they like to read?

What movies do they like to watch?

Unfortunately, sometimes when you are searching for a player’s social media accounts, it’s difficult to discern if you’ve found the correct person or not. Not all of them have the much-desired “blue checkmark” to clarify whether the account in question is legit or not. Is it a fan account? Is it a fake account? Why is this person’s Twitter handle and Instagram handle different? Is that an underscore? Is that a “zero” or an “O”?

You’ve been there. You’ve asked all those questions.

Keeping up with your favorite athletes on social media is a lot of fun, but sometimes you just wish someone else would do the work for you so you don’t have to track down all of the correct accounts.

Never again will you have to worry. I’ve compiled for you the Twitter and Instagram accounts for the 2020-21 UNC men’s basketball team, coaches, and staff. All the handles are hyperlinked for your ease so that you can just click and follow as you desire.

One word of caution before you start tweeting at these student-athletes.:

These are 18-22-year-old young men. These are student-athletes. These are real people. They are trying to do their very best. Please do not fire off negative, insulting, or critical tweets. Instead, I implore you to send messages of encouragement.

Did they have a great game? Let them know! Find a specific aspect of their play that really stood out to you and send that message.

Did they have a really rough game? They probably need a pick-me-up. They have heard all the critique they need to hear from their coaches. The last thing they need is to pick up their phone and additionally have a bunch of armchair coaches dissecting what they did wrong on social media.

Okay, okay, enough of me being the old man yelling at people to get off my lawn. Here’s the information you came here for:

Team Accounts

Coaches and Staff

Coach / Staff Member Twitter Instagram Roy Williams N/A N/A Steve Robinson heelscoach heelscoach Hubert Davis N/A coachdavisunc Brad Frederick BFrederickUNC bradfrederick Sean May BigMay42 bigmayallday Kendall Marshall K5huh (private) k5huh Eric Hoots EHootsUNC ehootsunc Jonas Sahratian N/A N/A Doug Halverson N/A N/A

Student-Athletes

Student-Athlete Twitter Instagram Armando Bacot iget_buckets35 armando Leaky Black rechonblack leakzdaddy Garrison Brooks _garro garrison_brooks RJ Davis ariidavis_ ariidavis_ Duwe Farris duwefarris duwefarris Anthony Harris manzant3 ant_harris0 Puff Johnson N/A puffjohnson5 Walker Kessler walkerkessler13 kidkessler Caleb Love caleb2love caleb Creighton Lebo LeboCreighton creighton_lebo Sterling Manley sterling_manley bigster15 Ryan McAdoo mcadooryan ryan_mcadoo35 Walker Miller N/A walkermiller22 Andrew Platek platekfor3 platekfor3 Day'Ron Sharpe dayron_sharpe d.sharpe23 KJ Smith k30smith kjezus Kerwin Walton doctork24_ doctor.k.24

