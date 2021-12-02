UNC vs. Michigan Gameday Live Blog

North Carolina will look to find its spark again at home against Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels suffered back-to-back losses in Uncasville, dropping a game to Purdue, then getting blown out by Tennessee in the next day’s consolation game. The Heels returned home with a 20-point win over UNC-Asheville, but Brady Manek wasn’t satisfied.

“We’ve got to play better, plain and simple,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. Come together more, just play basketball. We’ve got to play better. We should have beat them by a lot more than we did.”

Manek pulled no punches, saying that the team got “lit up this weekend.”

“We’ve got to play together. We’ve got to play as a team. We’ve got to enjoy other people’s success. Be a team. That’s basically it. There’s nothing else in basketball than being a team. We got stomped by two teams this weekend. We were not a team.”

That was just over a week ago, and the team planned to spend time together—on and off the practice floor.

“We're going to celebrate Thanksgiving. We're going to spend time together as a team away from the court,” coach Hubert Davis said. “But we're also going to practice a lot and we're going to get better. I don't care what anybody says. I'm convinced that this is a team that has a chance to win a national championship. I just believe that … I'm excited about this week to get better as a team and to spend time together as a team.”

Now the Heels return with a challenge from a tough Michigan team.

The Wolverines have a senior guard in Eli Brooks who will test UNC sophomore Caleb Love on both ends of the floor. Sophomore seven-footer Hunter Dickinson will do the same to Armando Bacot in the paint. Michigan also has a strong freshman class, including shooter Caleb Houstan and forward Moussa Diabate.

There’s a good chance the Challenge will be decided by the time the game tips off. The Big Ten took a commanding 6-2 lead in the first two days of play and leads in at least two of the early games, which would clinch the 14-game showdown between two of basketball’s power conferences.

Officials for the game are from an ACC crew: Roger Ayers, Bert Smith, John Gaffney

Your starters: Armando Bacot, Leaky