UNC NBA Update (9/3/20)

With the completion of the Thunder vs. Rockets series on Wednesday night (which the Rockets won 4-3), each conference semifinals match-up is now set.

Six Tar Heels made it to the playoffs, but only two have made it past the first round.

Before we discuss those players who are moving on, let’s start with the four who just got knocked out.

Nuggets defeat Jazz 4-3

Tony Bradley, Ed Davis, and the Jazz lost in seven games to the Nuggets. Unfortunately, the Jazz built a 3-1 series lead but watched the final three games slip away; including a two-point defeat in game seven. In fact, the teams combined to score just 158 points in game seven.

Tony Bradley (Jazz)

Game 1: 11 min | 0 pts | 0-3 FG | 9 reb

Game 2: 11 min | 3 pts | 1-2 FG | 1-1 FT | 7 reb | 1 ast | 1 blk 1 stl

Game 3: 8 min | 2 pts | 0-1 FG | 2-2 FT | 3 reb | 1 stl

Game 4: 9 min | 2 pts | 0-1 FG | 2-4 FT | 3 reb

Game 5 : 5 min | 2 pts | 1-1 FG | 1 reb | 1 blk

5 min | 2 pts | 1-1 FG | 1 reb | 1 blk Game 6: 5 min | 0 pts | 0-1 FG

Game 7: DNP – Coach’s decision

Ed Davis (Jazz): DNP – out for series with left MCL injury

Clippers defeat Mavericks 4-2

After a relatively close back-and-forth series through the first four games, the Clippers obliterated the Mavs 154-111 in game five. They then went on to finish things off in game six 111-97. Justin Jackson didn’t play in the first three games of the series and played only sparingly in the final three games.

Justin Jackson (Mavericks)

Game 1: DNP – Coach’s decision

Game 2: DNP – Coach’s decision

Game 3: DNP – Coach’s decision

Game 4: 5 min | 0 pts | 0-2 FG

Game 5: 9 min | 3 pts | 1-3 FG | 1-2 FT | 2 reb

Game 6: 2 min | 1 pt | 0-1 FG | 1-2 FT | 1 reb

Lakers defeat Trail Blazers 4-1

More on this series when we talk about Danny Green, but after a game one scare, the Lakers left no doubt.

Nassir Little (Trail Blazers): DNP – out for series with a syncopal episode

Now, onto the two Tar Heels still alive, both playing for number one seeds.

Lakers defeat Trail Blazers 4-1

As just mentioned, Danny Green and the Lakers had a set-back in game one, but came back and held Damien Lillard and the Blazers in check the rest of the way. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in the first two games, LeBron James did the honors in games three and four, but then the two combined to score 79 points in game five.

Danny Green (Lakers)

Game 1: 24 min | 10 pts | 4-12 FG | 2-8 3FG | 2 reb | 1 stl

Game 2: 22 min | 3 pts | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2 reb | 1 ast | 4 stl

Game 3: 32 min | 8 pts | 3-8 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3 reb | 1 ast | 2 blk

Game 4: 25 min | 14 pts | 5-8 FG | 3-4 3 FG | 1-3 FT | 4 reb | 1 ast | 1 stl | 2 blk

Game 5: 32 min | 5 pts | 2-8 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2 reb | 3 ast | 1 stl | 2 blk

Bucks defeat Magic 4-1

Similar to the Lakers, the Bucks dropped game one before reeling off four straight to wrap up the series. Since coming over to the Bucks, Marvin Williams has played a pivotal bench role, and this first series was no different. In fact, the deeper the series went, the bigger the impact Williams made.

Marvin Williams (Bucks)

Game 1: 16 min | 6 pts | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3 reb | 1 ast

Game 2: 17 min | 2 pts | 1-3 FG | 0-2 3FG | 6 reb | 1 stl

Game 3: 6 min | 0 pts | 0-1 FG | 2 reb | 1 blk

Game 4: 14 min | 8 pts | 3-3 FG | 2-2 3FG | 2 reb | 1 ast

Game 5: 22 min | 4-8 FG | 4-5 3FG | 7 reb | 1 blk

Going forward, here are the match-ups for the Conference Semifinals:

Western Conference

(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets

Eastern Conference

(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics

Neither Western Conference series has started yet, but each Eastern Conference series has played twice. And in each series, the underdog has swept the first two games. The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead over the Raptors and the Heat hold a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Bucks.

Going back to Marvin Williams, here are his numbers through those first two games against Miami:

Game 1: 21 min | 5 pts | 2-5 FG | 1-1 FT | 2 reb | 1 ast | 1 blk | 1 stl

Game 2: 22 min | 4 pts | 1-6 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 reb | 1 stl

Next Game for each Tar Heel

Danny Green (Lakers) | vs. Rockets | Game 1 | Series: 0-0 | Friday, September 4 | 8:00pm ET | ESPN

Marvin Williams (Bucks) | vs. Heat | Game 3 | Series: 0-2 | Friday, September 4 | 6:30pm ET | TNT

Make sure to stay with AllTarHeels for all your NBA Tar Heel updates as the postseason progresses.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!