UNC Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers for 2020-2021 Season

With seven stellar incoming freshmen, UNC announced their jersey numbers Tuesday for their 2020-21 basketball season. Puff Johnson, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Day'ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Creighton Lebo, and Kerwin Walton will be joining the ranks with returning starters, senior forward Garrison Brooks and junior guard, Leaky Black.

Uniform Number – Player:

0 – Anthony Harris (Red-Shirt Freshman, Guard, Woodbridge, Va.)

1 – Leaky Black (Junior, Guard/Forward, Concord, N.C.)

2 – Caleb Love (Freshman, Guard, St. Louis, Mo.)

3 – Andrew Platek (Senior, Guard, Guilderland, N.Y.)

4 – R.J. Davis (Freshman, Guard, White Plains, N.Y.)

5 – Armando Bacot (Sophomore, Forward/Center, Richmond, Va.)

11 – Day'Ron Sharpe (Freshman, Forward/Center, Greenville, N.C.)

13 – Walker Kessler (Freshman, Forward/Center, Newnan, Ga.)

14 – Puff Johnson (Freshman, Guard, Moon Township, Pa.)

15 – Garrison Brooks (Senior, Forward, LaFayette, Ala.)

21 – Sterling Manley (Red-Shirt Junior, Forward/Center, Pickerington, Ohio)

22 – Walker Miller (Senior, Forward/Center, Greensboro, N.C.)

24 – Kerwin Walton (Freshman, Guard, Hopkins, Minn.)

25 – Creighton Lebo (Freshman, Guard, Wilson, N.C.)

30 – KJ Smith (Red-Shirt Senior, Guard, Calabasas, Calif.)

35 – Ryan McAdoo (Red-Shirt Junior, Forward, Boca Raton, Fla.)

For the incoming freshmen, they have some heavy names who use to wear their numbers. Here's a look at former Heels who have not only worn the number, but had it honored in the rafters,

2 (Love): Raymond Felton, Wayne Ellington, Marc Campbell, Leslie McDonald, Joel Berry II

4 (Davis): Scott Williams, Isaiah Hicks

11 (Sharpe): Larry Brown, Brice Johnson, Quentin Thomas, Larry Drew II

13 (Kessler): John Dillon, Will Graves, J.P. Tokoto, Kanler Coker

14 (Johnson): Jeff Lebo, Danny Green, Brandon Robinson

24 (Walton): Kobe Bryant (Doesn't count?), Walter Davis, Marvin Williams, Justin Watts, Kenny Williams

25 (Lebo): Jason Capel, Damion Grant, Aaron Rohlman

*Noticeably, Carolina didn't give Lebo his father's jersey. He presumably wants to develop his legacy at the Smith Center.

