SI UNC Predictions: Can UNC Do It?

Will UNC make it far in the NCAA Tournament? The SI UNC team break down their interpretations of the upcoming season with the overall outlook of where the Tar Heels finish.

We're two weeks away from the 2021-2022 College Basketball, and the hot takes are pouring in! Can UNC perform to the high expectations, will Coach Davis shine in the shadow of a legendary program, and will Leaky Black find his footing? These answers, and more, will reveal themselves in the next six months.

Here at SI UNC, the team decided to break down their interpretation of the coming season with the overall outlook on where the Tar Heels will finish. Shawn, Issac, David and Quierra each display their answers below.

Who do you agree with more?

Issac Schade:

15-5 Permanent Starting 5 : Caleb Love and Armando Bacot. Beyond that it will be 3 of RJ Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Dawson Garcia. I think all 8 start at some point during the year, but permanent starting 5 will be Love, Walton, Black, Bacot, Garcia

: Caleb Love Overall opinion and prediction: So many question marks surround the national college basketball landscape given the extra year for COVID and the new transfer rule. So many question marks surround Carolina given the head coaching change. The three transfers will each provide depth and allow Hubert Davis to quickly adjust the team to his specific style of play. The ACC is wide open and Carolina has a good a shot as any to make a run. Successful teams in March have a trusted point guard who can provide consistent performances for six games in a row. If Caleb Love can provide that dynamic playmaking and consistency, this could be a second-weekend NCAA Tournament team. Prediction: Top-4 ACC finish. Sweet 16.

Davis Wallace:

14-6 Permanent Starting 5: Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black, Dawson Garcia, Armando Bacot

Dawson Garcia Overall opinion and prediction: The team will be better offensively and will shoot better from the field. They won’t rebound as well as teams past but will have enough offense to win games they aren’t supposed to. All the sophomores take a leap since this year is “normal”. Bacot will lead the team; this group goes as far as Love takes them.

Quierra Luck:

16-4 Permanent Starting 5: Bacot, Love, Davis, Kerwin, Manek

Caleb Love Overall opinion and predictions: I'm stuck in the middle; I think UNC has the ability, commitment and leadership to make Elite 8 at minimum, but my highest concern lies in chemistry. As Shawn said below, this team has many moving parts, some of which are similar. Coach Davis provides the stability this young Carolina team needs and the refresh the program desired. The weight of this team falls on Bacot and Love (I want to say Black, but he must prove himself in the first few games) and they are more than capable of being the excitement fans want and the strength the team needs.

Shawn Krest: