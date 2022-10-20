UNC ranked fifth, Kelly earns All-ACC honors in ACC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll

Women's basketball is heating up this week with preseason predictions on team finishes and top players for the 2022-23 season.

ACC Network released the conference's preseason poll and awards results on Wednesday night. The Blue Ribbon Panel predicted UNC to finish fifth and granted junior guard Deja Kelly a spot on the preseason All-ACC team. UNC did not receive any first place votes.

Before the 2021-22 season, ACC polls predicted UNC to be the seventh best team in the conference, yet they actually finished third. Teams picked to finish ahead of the Tar Heels this year included Louisville, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, and Notre Dame in order from best to worst. UNC, who has 11 players returning from 2021-22, beat only Louisville and Virginia Tech from that list last season.

For Kelly, this is her first preseason All-ACC honors. The 5'8 guard didn't receive any first place votes despite averaging the conference's fourth-best 16.5 points per game and having the highest free-throw percentage (85.8%) in her sophomore season.

Kelly made both the head coaches' and Blue Ribbon Panel's preseason newcomer watchlists ahead of her first year in 2020.

Although they did not receive any preseason ACC recognition, there are other players on the Tar Heels' roster to look out for.

Expect junior guards Kennedy Todd-Williams and Alyssa Ustby to have a significant impact on both sides of the floor. These two bring veteran leadership and experience along with the ability to create their own offense. Defensively, Williams and Ustby are among the most active on the team with both finishing top-15 in steals in the ACC last season.

Newcomer Paulina Paris out of Congers, New York looks to be a promising addition to the roster. The 5'9 guard impressed in the Live Action scrimmage — blowing by defenders, showcasing her ability to finish at the rim, and leading her team with eight points.

UNC women's basketball opens its 2022-23 regular season from Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against Jackson State.