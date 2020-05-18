The HoopState Network, 'Roy Williams Has A Good Problem Next Season'

Are you excited about North Carolina's 2020 roster? It's loaded with incredible and athletic talent that's sure to light Chapel Hill on fire.

Roy Williams was able to lock in his best-recruiting class in eight years, and with that came topping Duke for the first time of the same period; 2020 is looking to be incredibly unique for UNC. If you're not plugged into high school basketball and the AAU circuit, learning each player can be extremely difficult for the casual fan, but AllTarHeels got you covered!

We were able to pull Rod Bridges of The HoopState Network to talk about Carolina's roster and how they fit into Williams' system. Puff Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Creighton Lebo, Kerwin Walton, and Walker Kessler are the names fan will be screaming come November, but what about their skill set makes them special? Bridges' expertise in this class is second to none. As a personality of The HoopState, Bridges is required to study high school basketball and know the top prospects of each class, especially those coming out of North Carolina.

In this exclusive, Bridges help fans identify each player's position, drive, and most importantly, their competition. Williams has a perfect problem on his hands by having too many talented players and not enough positions, but having a bench with firepower gives UNC the edge they're accustomed to having. Next year, Carolina should be a problem.

Check out the interview and get to know your future Heels!

*Marvin Williams was a the second overall draft pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, not second round.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck