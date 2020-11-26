UNC Scoring List Update--College of Charleston Game

Here's a look at the movement on UNC's career lists following the season-opening win over Charleston

Garrison Brooks didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Lee Shaffer and Bill Bunting into 38th on the UNC Rebounding List. He tied Dave Popson for 43rd on the blocked shots list.

Armando Bacot (12 points, 320 career) moved up four spots to 196th, passing Julius Peppers, among others. He also passed Will Graves into 107th on the rebounding list. He passed JP Tokoto, Kenny Williams, Mike O’Koren and Walter Davis on the blocked shots list and tied Theo Pinson for 50th.

Leaky Black (4 points, 269 career) moved up two spots, into a tie for 210th with Tony Bradley. He also passed Julius Peppers and tied Makhtar Ndiaye for 130th on the rebounding list. He tied Joel James and Matt Doherty for 61st on the blocked shots list. He tied Max Owens for 84th on the steals list.

Andrew Platek (5 points, 232 career) moved up one spot, to 223rd, passing former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. He also tied Geoff Crompton for 176th on the rebounding list and tied Kevin Madden for 59th on the three-pointers list.

Walker Miller (2 points, 34 career) moved up five spots to 403rd, passing Richard Tuttle and tying Michael Norwood and Anthony Harris.

Caleb Love (17 points) entered at 455th, tied with Vic Seixas and just ahead of Travis Stephenson and Marc Campbell. He also tied Kane Ma, Robbie O’Han, Ryan McAdoo and Creighton Lebo for 346th on the rebounding list and tied Timo Makkonen and Clyde Lynn for 222nd on the assists list

Day’Ron Sharpe (13 points) entered at 474th, tied with Dean Shaffer and Dixon Gribble and just ahead of Luke Davis. He also tied Ricky Webb and Larry Smith for 281st on the rebounding list.

RJ Davis (11 points) entered at 486th, tied with Crowell Little and Kanler Coker. He also tied Van Hatchell and Matthew Brust for 318th on the rebounding list.

Walker Kessler (6 points) entered at 527th, tied with Peppy Callahan and Aaron Rohlman, just ahead of Greg Little and Scott “Son of Roy” Williams. He also tied Damien Price, Philip McLamb and RJ Davis for 318th on the rebounding list.

Puff Johnson (3 points) entered at 570th, tied with John Cox and just ahead of Matt Brust.

Kerwin Walton didn’t score, but he tied Toby Egbuna and Richard Vinroot for 338th on the rebounding list.