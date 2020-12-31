Gameday Thread: UNC vs. Georgia Tech

Can North Carolina fine their identity against Georgia Tech? The Heels face off against the Hoyas tonight in Atlanta at 8 pm. Engage with our live game thread!

ATLANTA, Ga - North Carolina heads to Georgia to ignite the Tar Heel fire. The Heels are coming off a tough loss against NC State embedded in becoming unranked. The Tar Heels have been ranked at some point in 64 of 73 seasons in the AP poll. UNC has been ranked 928 times in the AP poll, more than any other school in college basketball history.

Coach Roy Williams is debuting a new lineup against the Hoyas; A shocker to most, RJ Davis, Andrew Platek, Kerwin Walton, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Armando Bacot.

This is the first change in the starting lineup this season. Last season, UNC used 10 different starting lineups, most in the Roy Williams era at UNC.

This is the first non-start for Garrison Brooks (other than Senior Night last year vs. Wake Forest) since the final game of his freshman season in 2017-18.

First Half:

North Carolina comes out a little hesitant with their new lineup; An immediate three turnovers in 2 minutes but have ramped that up with a quick lineup change with Leaky Black and Caleb Love. Heels head into a media timeout, 7-4.

It's a one point game in ATL; Michael Devoe drowned a three before the timeout closing in on the deficit, UNC, 11-GaTech, 10

North Carolina with an 8 point lead over Georgia Tech after two free throws by Davis. North Carolina leads, 19-11

UNC still takes the cake during commercial timeout but the Hoyas are not letting up. GTech is utilizing the three to keep themselves in the game and forcing UNC to pick up the speed. The Heels lead, 26-21.

Caleb Love knocks down his first three pointer since Iowa (12/8)

Leaky Black and Garrison Brooks have both shown up tonight. The Heels close out the first half with the lead, 35-29. Armando Bacot leads the Heels with 8 points and 2 rebounds.

Second Half: