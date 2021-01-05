How to Watch: North Carolina vs Miami

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-2 ACC) are back on the road as they head to Miami and face off with the Hurricanes (4-4, 0-3 ACC).

UNC is looking to continue their winning streak after a buzzer-beater win against Notre Dame. Freshman Day'ron Sharpe put the Heels on his back as he leads the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds; His first recorded double-double. He is also the first Tar Heel this season to score 20 points. Sharpe also earned ACC Freshmen of the Week honors for his performance against the Fighting Irish.

Roy Williams and company are in pursuit of finding their footing defensively to become a well-rounded team. In the last two games, Williams started freshman Kerwin Walton to help the Heels with the shooting. Walton has made 10 threes in the previous four games. Though his defense IQ seems to be lacking, his ability to pull-up and shoot and create spacing below has helped. Spacing and team awareness has been a rising concern for the Heels, especially after the loss to N.C. State.

North Carolina leads the Miami series, 25-8, including wins the last four games. UNC is 9-3 at Miami. Williams is 21-8 against Miami 19-7 as the Heels head coach. In their last meeting, the Heels defeated the Hurricanes, 94-71.

Player to watch, Caleb Love:

It's time for Caleb Love to take over as the leader. Love's absence offensively doesn't match everything he was hyped to be before coming to North Carolina. His accolades far exceed what he's shown, and the excuses are growing thin. The Missouri native is more than capable of leading this team offensively if he does one thing, get out of his head. Basketball is a game of confidence and self-esteem; Two required components that are tied to successful players.

If Love can realize his capabilities are tied to what others expect of him and buy into the Carolina program, there is nothing that can stop him. Success at any school is more significant than personal wins; it's the trust of your teammates, the staff's respect, and the will for more.

Game Details: