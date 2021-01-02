Gameday Thread: UNC vs. Notre Dame
CHAPEL HILL, NC - The Tar Heels were originally scheduled to play Syracuse today. Unfortunately, the Orange went on a COVID pause (their third of the season) on December 21 which extended beyond today.
Thankfully, on New Year's Eve, it was announced that Notre Dame's game against Pittsburgh scheduled for today was also postponed due to a COVID pause in the Pittsburgh program. It was decided that the Irish would travel to Chapel Hill and take on Carolina today at 4:00pm (ACC Network).
After utilizing the same starting lineup for the first eight games of the season (Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot), Roy Williams switched things up for game nine against Georgia Tech. Davis and Bacot were joined by Andrew Platek, Kerwin Walton, and Day'Ron Sharpe in the starting lineup while Love, Black, and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Brooks started on the bench.
The Tar Heels and Irish played twice last season and split the two match-ups. The first game was the season opener (you might recall that the ACC scheduled conference games to start the season given the launch of the ACC Network) in which the Tar Heels won 76-65 at home. Cole Anthony scored a career-high 34 points and gathered 11 rebounds in his college debut to lead the Tar Heels to victory.
In the rematch in South Bend, Notre Dame grabbed a 77-76 victory on a Nate Laszewski three-pointer with two seconds left on the clock. The loss was just one of a host of heartbreaking losses for the Tar Heels in the 2019-20 season.
What will happen today?
Will Carolina go with its regular starters or utilize another iteration?
Will the Tar Heels capture their first conference victory of the season?
Will they be able to cut down on the turnovers that have plagued them thus far in the 2020-21 season?
Tune in at 4:00pm to find out.
Starters:
North Carolina
- Caleb Love
- Kerwin Walton
- Leaky Black
- Armando Bacot
- Day'Ron Sharpe
Notre Dame
- Prentiss Hubb
- Cormac Ryan
- Juwan Durham
- Nate Laszewski
- Dane Goodwin
First Half:
- Turnovers for both teams on their first possession
- Mike Brey is in shorts!
- Notre Dame starting out in zone. A wise move against the Tar Heels.
- Brooks checks in and grabs a steal and then a nice kick-out assist to Kerwin Walton for a three.
- Notre Dame leads 8-7 at the under 16:00 timeout. Carolina already has 4 turnovers.
- Notre Dame has three three-pointers in first six minutes.
- But now Carolina has three of their own (two for Walton, one for Black).
- Under-12:00 timeout, Heels up 17-14. UNC has more offensive rebounds (5) than total rebounds for Notre Dame (2).
- Thus far, Carolina has missed six shots and rebounded five of them.
- Under 8:00 timeout, Irish up 19-17 and will shoot two free throws after the break. Carolina hasn't scored in 4:17.