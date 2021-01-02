Gameday Thread: UNC vs. Notre Dame

North Carolina searches for its first ACC victory of the 2020-21 season against Notre Dame at home on Saturday. In a great appetizer for the Orange Bowl, tune into ACC Network at 4:00pm to watch and keep it locked here for live updates.

CHAPEL HILL, NC - The Tar Heels were originally scheduled to play Syracuse today. Unfortunately, the Orange went on a COVID pause (their third of the season) on December 21 which extended beyond today.

Thankfully, on New Year's Eve, it was announced that Notre Dame's game against Pittsburgh scheduled for today was also postponed due to a COVID pause in the Pittsburgh program. It was decided that the Irish would travel to Chapel Hill and take on Carolina today at 4:00pm (ACC Network).

After utilizing the same starting lineup for the first eight games of the season (Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot), Roy Williams switched things up for game nine against Georgia Tech. Davis and Bacot were joined by Andrew Platek, Kerwin Walton, and Day'Ron Sharpe in the starting lineup while Love, Black, and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Brooks started on the bench.

The Tar Heels and Irish played twice last season and split the two match-ups. The first game was the season opener (you might recall that the ACC scheduled conference games to start the season given the launch of the ACC Network) in which the Tar Heels won 76-65 at home. Cole Anthony scored a career-high 34 points and gathered 11 rebounds in his college debut to lead the Tar Heels to victory.

In the rematch in South Bend, Notre Dame grabbed a 77-76 victory on a Nate Laszewski three-pointer with two seconds left on the clock. The loss was just one of a host of heartbreaking losses for the Tar Heels in the 2019-20 season.

What will happen today?

Will Carolina go with its regular starters or utilize another iteration?

Will the Tar Heels capture their first conference victory of the season?

Will they be able to cut down on the turnovers that have plagued them thus far in the 2020-21 season?

Tune in at 4:00pm to find out.

Starters:

North Carolina

Caleb Love

Kerwin Walton

Leaky Black

Armando Bacot

Day'Ron Sharpe

Notre Dame

Prentiss Hubb

Cormac Ryan

Juwan Durham

Nate Laszewski

Dane Goodwin

First Half: