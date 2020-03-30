Rewatch: 2016 Final Four, UNC vs Syracuse

With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, and essentially zero sports, let's do some flashbacks of various games throughout UNC's most recent basketball history. Below are my notes from the game! There's no special method to this, just enjoying some fun times of Carolina Basketball.

Recap: UNC is facing the Syracuse Orange in the 2016 Final Four in Houston,Texas. Your starting five is Marcus Paige, Brice Johnson, Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, and Joel Berry II.

UNC continued its dominance Saturday night, April 2nd, 2016, and defeated Syracuse, 83-66.

Balance. The keyword tonight in UNC's victory. While UNC had a lead scorer, it wasn't by much of his other starters. Tonight showed what UNC was capable of with everyone hitting their buckets and not relying on "angry" Brice Johnson or Marcus Paige to come through as the lead for this team. But it wasn't just UNC's ability to score that helped them win; Berry II kept the ball flowing with 10 assists, only 2 points shy of a double-double. Berry almost made it through the game with no turnovers but slipped late in the 2nd half. Berry accounts for the love for the team and their trust for tonight's win.

"That just goes to show the balance of this team. We aren't all about ourselves, not the kind of team we are." Says Joel Berry, "We are all about making good plays, whether its yourself or some else."

"That's how we want to play. We want to play together. It's a team sport. We don't really crash gets the most points." Said Brice Johnson "We'd rather be spread out the way it was today."

Carolina played Carolina ball. With a deep bench adding 15-20points, UNC is hard to defeat, especially when everyone touches the ball. Might I add in, Meeks played exceptionally well with 15pts and 8rbds. It's been noted that when Meeks is playing well, UNC comes together full circle offensively.

UNC continues on to a Villanova team that played lights out before them. Can UNC hold Villanova under 70%? Can Villanova shut down Brice Johnson and Marcus Paige?

*As we all know, yes, yes, Villanova did.

