UNC vs. UVA Preview

From watching its huge win over a top-five Notre Dame team, it seems as if No. 22 UNC is gaining momentum once again.

The Tar Heels (10-5) limped into 2023 on a four-game losing streak but now have a chance to pick up their second ACC win in a row against Virginia (13-3) at 7 p.m.

They should expect to be in for a fight, however, as the Tar Heels are playing away against a team that's undefeated at home and has lost three of its last four games.

Virginia is coming off its largest loss of the season at No. 11 N.C. State, when the Wolfpack held them to 32.9 percent shooting and their second-lowest point total on the year.

The Cavaliers, like UNC, also struggled coming into the new year as they took their first loss in a 14-point defeat against Duke in late December.

While the Tar Heels are looking for two wins in a row, Virginia is coming off two straight losses and desperately needs a victory to improve its 2-3 conference record. A win will also help get its season back on track.

UNC has struggled in away games this season, winning only one of its four match-ups on opponents' home courts.

On top of that, the Tar Heels will also be going against its second top-five ACC defense this season with the loss to Virginia Tech being the first.

Virginia has allowed only 55.4 points per game while UNC has given up 61.1 points per outing.

Both defenses have played well this season, but the difference in this game will come down to which team can make shots.

Virginia and UNC haven't been spectacular with their field-goal percentages as they are shooting 43.3 and 42.7 percent from the field, respectively.

For the Tar Heels to come out on top, they'll have to overcome shooting struggles in their last two games and their road-game woes.

A win would add to the momentum created after knocking off Notre Dame and bolster the Tar Heels' confidence before they take on two more ranked teams in N.C. State and No. 16 Duke.