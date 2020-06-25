Vince Carter Announces Retirement, 'I'm Officially Done; I'm Happy'

Vince Carter is the only player in the NBA to play 22 years in four different decades; During that time, Carter has been a mentor and leading example to countless NBA players. Hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, Carter has been playing basketball all his life. From McDonald's All American, back-to-back Final Four appearances at UNC and a continuous highlight reel of an NBA star, Carter's career exemplifies the career any professional basketball player would love to have.

Carter's time at UNC was legendary for his dunks, and he played alongside players such as Antwan Jamison, Shammond Williams, and Ed Cota. During his time at Carolina, UNC was ACC title Champions and made appearances in the Final four. He was honored with First Team All-ACC and second-team All-American in 1998.

His time as an NBA players spans across his prolific drafting to the Toronto Raptors; the Raptors selected Carter 5th in the 1998 NBA Draft. In his interview, Carter specifically talks about the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers and during that time he decided to walk with his graduating class at UNC. The decision was highly criticized but Carter made a promise to his mother to receive his degree after leaving his Junior year at Carolina. The promise was important for him to keep.

When Carter entered the NBA in 1998, it was during a lockout. He acknowledged how his career came full circle ending just how it began.

"I came into the league on a shortened season and I walk away from the league on a shortened season."

But it ended in true Carter fashion, a three-pointer made against the Knicks... in overtime March 11.

"Making my last shot helped the situation. If I didn't make my last shot, it would have been a little different."

Carter has played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzles, Sacramento Kings, and his final resting place, the Atlanta Haws. Overall, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his career.

Carter has retired this year, playing his last game and season as an Atlanta Hawk, but due to COVID-19 cutting the NBA season short, no one officially knows if this was his final round. Carter has quietly become one of the most prolific players ever to play; Speaking personally, for the last couple of years, every time he entered the court one would say, "He's still playing?!". Yes, he is.

But after 22 long, impressive and dedicated years, Carter announced on the "Winging It" podcast that he's officially done.

"I'm officially done playing basketball professionally. You always wanna say at least I made the last shot of my career and I can always say that, so I'm happy."

Don't expect Carter to walk away quietly. He's not against playing in celebrity or charity games, and you might also see him on a green course near you.

"Retired Vince can go and golf now. I joke about it but I think my love for golf and playing golf helped subside and put to the side the basketball part of it; that's what made the transition easier."

Carter's place in history has been cemented. Pandemic or not, nothing will take away from his presence as one of the most dominate Heels to ever enter the league. With his retirement official, the NBA is now without a Dean Smith product in the last 55 years.

