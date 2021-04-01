Who's Next: Odds on Next UNC Coach

Speculation has already begun on who will follow Roy Williams as head coach of the Tar Heels.

The gambling analysis site Sports Betting Dime has already set odds on Williams’ replacement, and a member of his staff is the heavy favorite to take over the program.

Hubert Davis, a former UNC and NBA player and a Roy Williams assistant since 2012, is the top candidate. Other than UNC’s JV team, which plays area junior colleges and small schools before UNC home games, Davis has no head coaching experience. Still, SBD has him installed as a -110 favorite.

Davis was also the first candidate listed by SI’s Pat Forde in his top tier of possible replacements.

Two other former Tar Heel players are next on the list.

UNC-Greensboro’s Wes Miller is +350 and Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse is +1100.

Miller lacks major conference coaching experience, while Stackhouse just finished his second year as a college head coach and has not yet posted a winning record.

Steve Robinson, who has ACC coaching experience and has spent 19 years as Williams’ assistant, coming with the head coach from Kansas to North Carolina, is next at +2400.

SBD has set the odds of a former Tar Heel player being chosen to lead the program at -950. Other former Heels listed are Kenny Smith (+9900), Larry Brown (+17500), Tyler Hansbrough (+2.5 million) and Rasheed Wallace (+3 million).

The field is given +4800 odds, which is the fifth most-likely option, just ahead of former Williams Kansas player Jerod Haase at +4900. Top candidates from the field would include the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan and Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann.



