UNC Basketball: Class of 2022 Center Will Shaver Commits to Carolina

Shaver is the first high school commit of the Hubert Davis era.

North Carolina picked up the first high school commitment of the Hubert Davis era on Wednesday afternoon in the form of class of 2022 center Will Shaver. Shaver, a rising senior from Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL, announced his commitment on his Instagram page.

247Sports lists Shaver at 6’9” and 245 pounds. According to the 247Sports composite, he ranks as the No. 146 overall prospect, the No. 16 center, and the No. 2 player in Alabama. The recruiting service also ranks the Alabaman as a three-star player.

The new Tar Heel commit is another in the mold of an inside-outside big man who can operate in the paint or step out and hit a three.

Shaver went on his official visit to Chapel Hill on Tuesday and apparently saw and experienced all he needed to before committing the next day at the end of his visit.

In his junior campaign, Shaver averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while leading Oak Mountain to their first ever state championship. He was also named second-team all-state for class 7A, the largest division in Alabama.

Shaver had picked up a scholarship offer from Hubert Davis back on May 16. He holds offers from 11 other schools including Alabama, Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Samford, Stanford, UAB, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Interestingly, Shaver additionally had subsequent visits set for Wake Forest (June 4-5), Purdue (June 18-19), Kansas (June 23-24), Virginia Tech (June 28-29), and Iowa (September 4-5), but clearly didn’t feel the need to follow through on those. Chapel Hill must have had a big impact on him.

Make sure to check out highlights of Will Shaver:

