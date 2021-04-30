Tar Heels Hope to Hear Their Name Called on Night Two of the 2021 NFL Draft

No UNC players were drafted in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but a quartet of Tar Heels should come off the board in rounds two and three.

The First Round of the NFL Draft has come and gone and, unfortunately no Tar Heels were selected.

Dyami Brown, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, and Dazz Newsome will each hope to hear his name called when the draft resumes on Friday night with Rounds Two and Three (7pm ET | ESPN). How likely is that to happen?

To get a better idea, let’s take a sampling of some mock drafts:

ESPN (Kiper | McShay) – 3 Rounds

Javonte Williams – 35

Dyami Brown – 41

Chazz Surratt – 76

Michael Carter / Dazz Newsome – not drafted in first three rounds

Fox Sports (Rang) – 3 Rounds

Javonte Williams – 61

Dyami Brown – 62

Chazz Surratt – 74

Michael Carter – 94

Dazz Newsome – not drafted in first three rounds

CBS Sports (Wilson) – 7 Rounds

Javonte Williams – 34

Dyami Brown – 67

Michael Carter – 71

Chazz Surratt – 81

Dazz Newsome – 192

Pro Football Focus – 7 Rounds

Dyami Brown – 43

Javonte Williams – 68

Michael Carter – 87

Chazz Surratt – 131

Dazz Newsome – 234

NFL.com (Reuter) – 7 Rounds

Javonte Williams – 39

Dyami Brown – 42

Michael Carter – 68

Chazz Surratt – 95

Dazz Newsome – Not Drafted

Sporting News (Iyer) – 7 Rounds

Javonte Williams – 49

Chazz Surratt – 74

Michael Carter – 81

Dazz Newsome – 101

Dyami Brown – 121

Javonte Williams

Of the six mock drafts explored, Williams went as high as 34 and as low as 68. Five of the six mocks place Williams in the second round, with just one draft placing him into the third round. Unless something odd occurs, Williams will know his professional destination when he goes to bed on Friday night.

Dyami Brown

In the mock drafts above, Brown went as high as 41 and as low as 121, although that is a strange outlier. No other mock had him later than 67. Three of the six mocks have Brown in the low 40s (41, 42, 43), so it’s highly possible that he and Williams will be drafted quite close together in the first half of the second round. If Brown does fall, it will likely only be to the early part of the third round. Like Williams, Brown should come off the board on Friday night.

Chazz Surratt

Unless a team decides to pounce early, Surratt projects to be drafted later than either Williams or Brown, but still on Friday night. Two of the mocks have Surratt as high as 74 and the lowest, an outlier, is 131. The likely scenario is the late 70s or somewhere in the 80s. Surratt will likely go to bed on Friday as a third round draft pick.

Michael Carter

Carter’s fates are a bit more spread out than his teammates previously mentioned, however, based on the mock drafts above, it seems likely that he too will be drafted on Friday night. The highest mock result for Carter is 68, with a low of not being drafted in a three-round version (ESPN’s). The other five though, all have the running back somewhere between 68 and 94, all of which would be third round territory (up through pick 105).

Dazz Newsome

Unlike his other teammates likely to be drafted, Dazz Newsome will probably not be taken on Friday night, but rather sometime on Saturday during round four through seven. In the six mocks sampled, Newsome ranged from 101 to not drafted. If drafted at 101, Newsome would sneak into the back end of the third round, however, that number is the outlier.

So in answer to the question, “Who will hear their name called on Friday night?”, the most likely answer is the quartet of Javonte Williams, Dyami Brown, Michael Carter, and Chazz Surratt.

Tune in at 7:00 Eastern on ESPN to see the action.

