ACC Announces Delay of Fall Sports Until September 1st

The ACC is trying everything in their power to keep normalcy within collegiate sports but with recent spikes in COV-19 cases, maintaining the regular playing schedule for fall sports is getting increasingly difficult.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least September 1. The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.



The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.



The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.



ACC institutions will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.



The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.

North Carolina football, which starts September 4th at UCF, has not impacted.

