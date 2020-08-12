ACC Releases Statement, Football Will Be Played in the Fall

If there was any doubt that the ACC will postpone their football season, they ended doubt with a newly released statement regarding their progress towards the fall football season.

The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.



The safety of our students, staff, and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.



We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.



- Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

Power 5 conferences, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Pac-12 Conference, and Southeastern Conference (SEC) have been mulling over multiple discussions concerning the continuing the 2020-2021 fall football season.

Earlier this week, PAC-12 and the B1G Ten have both postponed their fall football schedules for the Spring. When the ACC released their statement yesterday, the SEC soon followed their own; emulating the same sentiment, football is a-go.

With four conferences confidently stating their position that leaves the Big 12; Schools such as Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas are all critical players in college football. Without their participation, that leaves the SEC and ACC with significant momentum wondering if continuing is in the best interests.

