ACC Announces 11-Game Fall Football Schedule

With football practice set to begin next week, the ACC gives hope of a football season, debuting an 11-game schedule.

On Wednesday afternoon, the ACC Board of Directors voted to proceed with an 11-game football schedule beginning the weekend of September 12. Notre Dame, an FBS independent, will play a full ACC schedule. Notre Dame will be eligible for the ACC Championship game.

All ACC participating schools, and Notre Dame, will play a ten in-conference game schedule and one non-conference game. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The non-conference game will take place with the ACC team having home-field advantage; All non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

There will be no divisions, and the top two winning teams with the highest conference winning percentage will participate in the ACC Championship on December 12th or 19th in Charlotte, NC. All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game, they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team.

“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority,” said Kent Syverud, Chancellor of Syracuse University and the Chair of the ACC Board of Directors. “Today’s announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”



“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

An official schedule will be released at a later date.